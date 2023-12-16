Scheana Shay Responds After Tom Schwartz Spills on Their Secret Kiss

The “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 trailer featured multiple bombshells, but one of the biggest came from Tom Schwartz.

In a 2-minute super tease released by Bravo in December 2023, the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner is seen talking about his infidelity during his 13-year relationship with Katie Maloney. “I’ve cheated,” Schwartz admits. “I was a makeout slut. I made out with Scheana, like, in Vegas and nobody knows that.”

The clip cuts to a stunned Lala Kent saying, “What?” Maloney then tells Schwartz that her “feelings never mattered” to him. “It was just one kiss,” Schwartz says.

In response to the trailer, Scheana Shay, who was a bridesmaid in Maloney’s wedding, admitted that she never meant for anyone to find out about her secret makeout session with Schwartz.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheana Shay Said There’s More to the Story

On December 11, 2023, Shay posted the “Vanderpump Rules” teaser on her Instagram page. She captioned the clip with: “Our Emmy-Nominated show #PumpRules returns For Season 11 Tuesday, Jan. 30th on @BravoTV! What did you think of the trailer!!? 😳🫠.”

Straight away, fans zeroed in on Schwartz’s kiss reveal. “Scheana!! You made out with Schwartz and we’re just now finding out about it???! How could you do this to us. Question mark,” wrote podcast host Danny Pellegrino.

Shay responded with: “Things that were supposed to go to the grave BUT it’s not exactly what you think…. Stay tuned!”

“Can’t wait, but can you at least confirm or deny that it happened at The Golden Nugget???” Pellegrino cracked. “The Jolliest Bunch” author was likely referencing Stassi Schroeder’s famous VPR scene in which she called Tom Sandoval’s make-out session with Ariana Madix at The Golden Nugget an “all-time low.”

When reacting to Schwartz and Shay, some fans speculated that the kiss took place a decade ago while playing spin the bottle “or something equally stupid.” “Need something to push a storyline,” one fan wrote.

“I second this,” wrote Shay’s friend Janet Elizabeth Caperna. “I know where all of @scheana’s bodies are buried and this is the first I’m hearing….”

Other fans reacted to call out Shay for betraying her friend Maloney. “She is not a girls girl!” one critic wrote. “So scheana is literally just proving herself still to this day that she is not for the girls!!!” another agreed. “Scheana kissing Schwartz. That’s worse than Scandoval,” a third commenter chimed in.

Shay and Schwartz have not elaborated on the teaser or revealed how long ago their kiss took place. The “Vanderpump Rules” cast has traveled to Las Vegas multiple times over the past decade.

Tom Schwartz Has Called Himself a ‘Makeout Slut’ in the Past

This is not the first time Schwartz has talked about his past as a kissing bandit. He previously admitted on “Watch What Happens Live” in February 2023, “I strayed a few times. There were times where I thought the relationship was gonna come to an end and I was a sloppy douchebag.”

The bar owner later told host Andy Cohen, “I’m capable of having a one-night stand and they’re lovely but right I just love how stakes a good makeout session is.”

That same month, former co-star Raquel Leviss referenced Schwartz’ penchant for making out. Weeks before her shocking cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval broke, Leviss joked to Us Weekly that she was a “makeout slut.” “I think they used to call Schwartz a makeout slut, but I think I [now have] the title,” the “Vanderpump Rules” alum said.

