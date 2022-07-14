LOOK: Fans Think Scheana Shay Is Unrecognizable in new Photo

Scheana Shay attended a surprise birthday party for Jax Taylor on July 9, 2022, and many “Vanderpump Rules” fans didn’t even recognize her in the group photo shared online.

“Aww, this is FRAMILY! happy birthday @mrjaxtaylor. we’ve been friends for almost 15 YEARS!! you’re an amazing dad, an amazing husband, and a sub-par friend. love you. stop blocking me or don’t. can’t wait for what’s to come,” Doute captioned a photo she shared on Instagram.

The pic featured Doute, Peter Madrigal, Shay, Tom Schwartz, Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright. However, when a screenshot of the post was shared on Reddit, most VPR fans didn’t recognize Shay at all. The mom of one appeared to be wearing very little makeup and had her hair pulled back, which may have been cause for confusion.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several People Had no Idea That Shay Was in the Photo

Shay appeared in a black bra top with a pair of ripped denim jeans and some Converse sneakers at Taylor’s surprise party. Her makeup was minimal and she looked fresh-faced and natural, which apparently isn’t what fans are used to seeing, given that many didn’t even recognize her in the snap.

“When I first saw doute’s post, it took me a second to realize scheana was standing between peter and schwartz,” one person wrote.

“We didn’t recognize her because this is the first time we’ve seen Scheana in the wild without fake lashes,” another comment read.

“I didn’t recognize her either but I feel like she looks so pretty with less…stuff on her face!” a third Redditor said.

“Yikes, I didn’t see her till you told me to see her,” added someone else.

“I didn’t recognise scheana without her eyelashes,” a fifth comment read.

Shay Has Been Busy Promoting Her new Eyelash Line

It’s not common for Shay to step out without lashes on these days, especially since she launched her very own eyelash line.

“I’ve been a fan of lashes since the first time I ever applied them, it was like love at first application! Viva Verano was born from a true love and passion for all things lashes and self confidence. In my daily life, I’m known for my lashes since I wear them so often. They now feel like a part of who I am,” reads an excerpt from the Viva Verano website.

Shay revealed that she named the lashes Viva Verano which means “long live summer” after her daughter, Summer. The lashes available in the line are all named after her daughter — “Summer,” “Honey” and “Moon.” She has also said that she chose rainbow packaging in honor of her rainbow baby, as Shay welcomed baby Summer after having a miscarriage.

“This brand encourages you to be yourself no matter what, and I feel most myself when I have on a fresh and gorgeous pair of lashes. I wanted to share that feeling with you all by creating this brand. My expertise and years of getting to know exactly what I expect and love from lashes has allowed me to create the best false lashes in the game,” the website reads.

