Scheana Shay Claps Back at Co-Star’s Comment That She Uses Her Friends on Podcast

Scheana Shay responded to recent comments made about her by her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star.

On the August 12, 2022 episode of her “Scheananagins with Scheana Shay” podcast, the Bravo star made a dig at a longtime co-star who she has butted heads with in the past.

Shay took the opportunity to set the record straight about a comment that was made about her tactics for getting her friends to appear on her podcast, and while she didn’t name names, it was clear she was talking about fellow podcast host Lala Kent.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheana Shay Referenced Lala Kent’s Claim About Her

On the August 3 episode of the ”Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent asked her listeners what they wanted to hear more about on her pod. One commenter told Kent that her podcast should be a little “more juicy.“ “They can be a little boring and it would be fun to give more juicy content. [Scheana] does that. She mixes it up a lot,” came the comment.

Kent responded with, “You know what? Scheana is always in hot water. Everyone is always coming to her saying ‘Stop using my life to get clicks.’”

On the August 12 “Scheananagins” episode, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute was the guest. Doute’s appearance came weeks after Shay had welcomed fellow VPR stars Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss, and Brittany Cartwright as guests on her show.

It was clear that Kent’s comment about her struck a nerve, Early in the show, Shay had a question for Doute.

“I have to ask, because he was recently brought up by She Who Shall Not Be Named, but they said that I like to use my podcast to exploit my friends,” Shay said. “So I just want to ask, Kristen, of sound mind and body are you here willingly?

“No, I was dragged here,” Doute cracked. “I am here!… And it’s so fun being in the studio with you,” she added.

Shay’s use of the term “she who shall not be named” appears to be a dig at Kent’s past reference to her ex, Randall Emmett, whom she refuses to call by his name. On her podcast, Kent has talked about Emmett by saying “he whose name we shall not mention,” according to Us Weekly.

In comments on social media, some fans defended Shay.

“Lala can F off,” one commenter wrote on Instagram. “Scheana didn’t make Schwartz or Brittany do her pod. And she’s a close friend of hers anyway.”

Scheana Shay & Lala Kent Have Had a Rocky Relationship for Years

The “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars have had a relationship full of ups and downs. In 2020, Shay told the “No Filter With Zack Peter” podcast that she had no interest in being friends with Kent. “I never see a friendship with her again,” she said at the time, per Us Weekly. “And I am completely fine with that.”

“Every time she hurts me, she feels bad, she begs for my forgiveness — but, it’s usually when there’s a camera in her face — and I forgive her!” Shay added. “And then she does it again. …And I’m, like, I haven’t wanted this friendship to continue for years. And at this point, I’m done. I’m checked out. I don’t have room for that type of fakeness in my life anymore.”

While speaking with Lisa Vanderpump on her show “Overserved” in 2021, Kent explained how her falling out with Shay started, and she dissed her podcast at the same time.

“What triggered it was I didn’t invite her to my gender reveal,” she said of Shay. “And when she started turning my gender reveal into a platform for her low-level podcast. Just like, don’t make my gender reveal about you.”

Kent added that she sent Shay a lengthy “this is how I feel about you text.”

“I said ‘Please do not respond. This is the last moment you are ever going to get from me,” she added.

The two ultimately mended their friendship after they both welcomed baby girls in early 2021. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kent even admitted she would have never have gotten through filming the ninth season of “Vanderpump Rules” without Shay by her side.

“I don’t know how I would have done if I didn’t have Scheana, who was understanding all of those moments of like, ‘We have to go film tonight, but I really just want to be with my kid. I haven’t seen her all day,'” Kent revealed. “So she understood that and it was nice to have that person to bond with over being a mom, and a new mom at that.”

She also expressed regret over her past estrangement from her co-star and said it feels “unnatural” when she doesn’t “connect” with Shay.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Opens Up About Bad ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season