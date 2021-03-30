Scheana Shay Is Ready to Leave ‘Vanderpump Rules’ in the Past

Scheana Shay wants people to stop living in the past. The 35-year-old Vanderpump Rules veteran posted a message to social media commenters who continue to pigeonhole her as a boy crazy party girl based on how she was portrayed on the Bravo reality show in the past.

Scheana, who is due to welcome a baby girl with her boyfriend Brock Davies in April, gave an update on her real life after shutting down multiple Twitter trolls who posted rude comments about her.

“It would be nice if everyone could stop living in the past, from snippets shown on a TV SHOW and just embrace that I’ve grown, I’m happy, I’m in love, I’m having a baby and my man is awesome!” Scheana tweeted.

The mom-to-be also thanked a fan who pointed out the negative edit she was given last season on Vanderpump Rules.

“Especially since the show last season did you dirty by portraying you in negative light by their EDITS!” the fan wrote. “If they would watch your [YouTube] Vlogs and see your realness, growth then it would change their minds about you! Congratulations on your upcoming arrival!”

Scheana’s Mom Previously Blasted ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Editors for How Her Daughter Was Portrayed on the Show

Scheana was not shown in the best light in past seasons of Vanderpump Rules. In a now-deleted podcast, former Vanderpump Rules editor Bri Dellinger admitted that she set out to humiliate the reality star with unflattering edits.

“If Scheana knows what’s good for her, she’d befriend me because my favorite game is finding all the embarrassing things that Scheana does and putting them all in,” Dellinger said on the Twisted Plot Podcast With Evelyn Marley podcast, per Page Six. “[The editors] joke that Scheana’s memoir will be Death By a Million Embarrassments.”

In an interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Scheana revealed she was “livid” when she heard about Dellinger’s podcast comments, according to People. The “Good as Gold’ singer added that she loved her job on Vanderpump Rules but was frustrated by the inaccurate portrayal of her life.

Scheana’s mom, Erika Van Olphen later spoke out about the edited show via a lengthy post on Twitter.

“It’s so annoying to me as a mom that some of the biggest things that my daughter Scheana’s done (professionally & personally) aren’t shown on VPR,” van Olphen wrote last April. “For y’all who keep talking crap about her ‘life’ try and remember that you only see the tiniest EDITED fraction of her ‘life.’”

Scheana Took Matters into Her Own Hands With Her Own YouTube Channel

VideoVideo related to scheana shay is ready to leave ‘vanderpump rules’ in the past 2021-03-30T08:34:15-04:00

Last year, after a Vanderpump Rules scene made it appear that she was flirting with Stassi Schroeder’s teen brother, Scheana decided to give fans a look at her real life on her own terms.

“This whole life of mine since last August has not been on the show,” Scheana said at the time, per Us Weekly. “You see a very one-dimensional, boy-crazy desperado [on the show], low-key making me look like I’m hitting on a child-person and that’s not me at all.”

The reality star launched her YouTube channel in March 2020 and posts new vlogs each week as she details her new life with Brock and her pregnancy journey.

“I know you may be used to watching me on Vanderpump Rules or listening to me on my podcast… but now I want you guys to be able to come and see my unproduced, unfiltered self on MY own terms,” Scheana wrote in her YouTube intro. “I’m going to be more real and open with you guys than ever before… and I’m so excited!! “

As for Scheana’s future on Vanderpump Rules, the show has not yet been picked up by Bravo for a ninth season.

READ NEXT: Scheana Shay Reveals Who She Still Talks to From Vanderpump Rules