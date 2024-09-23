‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Gives Update on Season 12 Filming

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay has been busy working on projects—but one of them isn’t the 12th season of the Bravo reality show.

Months after it was announced that “Vanderpump Rules” was put on “pause” after back-to-back seasons amid the Scandoval cheating scandal, Shay gave an update on her podcast.

“There are a couple other projects I’m working on,” she said on a September 2024 episode of “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay.” “I’m not ready to announce this yet, but it’s been keeping my time pretty busy. So busy, so it was nice to have the summer off from VPR. And obviously we’re still hoping it comes back for season 12, but stay tuned. Don’t know what’s happening with that yet.”

Shay’s update comes weeks after TMZ reported that ‘Vanderpump Rules” was set to begin production for season 12 this fall.

On her podcast, Shay insisted the cast doesn’t “know the future of that yet.” She also admitted she would be “fine” if her 11-year run on the show were to end.

“I’m just grateful to the audience who tuned in over the years, who was writing that you know us sharing our stories as helped them,” she said. “We might have a few stories left to tell. But if not, I feel like there are going to be so many other ways that we can continue to share our story.”

Season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules” starred Shay, Lisa Vanderpump , Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy.

Scheana Shay Wants to Be an Executive Producer on a VPR Reboot

There has been talk of a “Vanderpump Rules” reboot starring new cast members who work at SUR, Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant that long served as the backdrop for the show.

When talking about a possible reboot with a new cast that works at SUR, Shay said the concept was “interesting.” “I mean they’ve tried this with ‘Southern Hospitality,’” she said of a previous Bravo spinoff. “I definitely watched the first episode, you know? Lisa Vanderpump is a genius who has created empires, so who knows? Lightning could strike twice over there.”

Shay also announced that she would want to be involved in the back end. “I feel like if they are really rebooting it, I would want to be like an executive producer or producer,” she said. “Or I would want to work on it in some capacity behind the scenes. Just because I know how it all works.”

Cameras Were Spotted at Lisa Vanderpump’s Restaurant SUR

Vanderpump herself has not ruled out a spinoff. Speaking on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in May 2024, she agreed with host Alex Cooper’s idea to feature a cast of SURvers looking to make it in the entertainment world.

“You know what? From your mouth to God’s ears, that might be a thought,” Vanderpump told Cooper of the idea. The restaurateur coyly added, “I can’t say, but it’s not necessarily your pitch. Somebody might’ve gotten there before you.”

In June 2024, a post on the official SUR Restaurant and Lounge Instagram page featured the current staff posing together. Bravo TV and the “Vanderpump Rules” production company Evolution Media were tagged in the post. The tagged post prompted speculation that the staffers pictured could be the “new” “Vanderpump Rules” cast.

In September 2024, TMZ reported that a pilot for a potential “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff is in the works. The outlet claimed that the cast would include current SUR staffers and none of the original “Vanderpump Rules” stars. A source told the outlet that the spinoff has not yet been picked up by Bravo or elsewhere.