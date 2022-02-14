Scheana Shay Talks Venues & Dates For Upcoming Nuptials

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s fiance Brock Davies proposed to her in September 2021. Since their engagement, the couple, who share a 10-month-old daughter named Summer Moon Honey, have been making plans for their upcoming nuptials. While they originally wanted to have their ceremony in Bali, Indonesia, Shay disclosed that the location is no longer on the table during a January 2022 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.”

“With Bali extending their quarantine, I don’t want to put a deposit down and then find out in three months that they extended it again,” explained the 36-year-old.

During a February 2022 People magazine interview, alongside Davies, Shay teased some information about their upcoming wedding. The mother-of-one shared that she will soon be traveling to check out possible wedding venues.

“I have a trip planned with my sister out of the country next month to go look at some venues. We’re gonna see if this is the right country, if this is the right fit. We have two other countries in mind. We definitely want to do destination,” said Shay.

The mother-of-one then revealed that she and Davies intend to get married sometime between August and November. She also shared that she and her fiance have had difficulty finding open availability for their wedding.

“We’re being open because so many people have rescheduled their 2020, 2021 weddings. We wanted to do 11/11 and we’re like, that’s not going to be available. 11/11/22, that’s not going to be available. But we’re thinking like a Wednesday when school is already back in session, so it’s harder for people to come. We really want to have a small wedding and we want to keep the numbers down,” explained the Bravo personality.

Scheana Shay Revealed if She Was Concerned About Sharing Her Daughter’s Life on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Shay and Davies’s child was featured in “Vanderpump Rules” season 9, which premiered in 2021. During a December 2021 appearance on the “Tap In w/ Harry Jowsey” podcast, Shay explained that she was not concerned about sharing aspects of Summer’s life on the hit Bravo show. She proudly shared that her daughter’s personal Instagram “has more followers” than Davies’s account.

“The show is my life, they go hand-in-hand and I have signed up to give 100 percent of my life, not just part of it,” asserted Shay.

Davies explained that he will ensure that his daughter is safe if there was ever an issue due to her exposure on social media or reality television.

“If some weirdo has like – he’s done, you know. It’s like I will protect my child,” said the father-of-three.

Brock Davies Revealed That Summer ‘D oesn’t Play With an iPhone’

During the “Tap In W/ Harry Jowsey” interview, Davies noted that he has limited Summer’s screen time.

“She still doesn’t play with an iPhone, which I’m happy for,” stated the former rugby player.

Shay then chimed in that she believes most babies do not have access to smartphones. Davies argued that he has seen “kids that just get tablets put on their f***ing laps.”

“I’m telling you look online, you see these little kids that their parents just throw s*** in front of their kids,” asserted the Homebody Live Fitness CEO.

