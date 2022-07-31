Scheana Shay Drops Major Details About Her Wedding & Guest List

Scheana Shay gave new details on her upcoming wedding to Brock Davies.

In a new interview, the “Vanderpump Rules” star, who got engaged in July 2021, opened up about her nuptials, set to take place in August 2022.

Shay, who welcomed her daughter, Summer Moon Honey, with Davies in April 2021, previously told People she was deciding between several countries for a destination wedding. The couple ultimately decided on Mexico, and now they are in the home stretch.

Scheana Shay Gave Details on Her Wedding Dress & Who From VPR Will Be Invited to Her Wedding

Shay was famously disinvited from Stassi Schroeder’s wedding in Italy in May, but when it comes to her own nuptials, Shay isn’t cutting out her co-stars—at least not pals from the current cast.

In a July 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Shay revealed that the whole “Vanderpump Rules” cast is expected to be at her wedding, barring any last-minute “drama.” The main cast of the Bravo reality show includes Shay, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy, and Lisa Vanderpump.

In addition, several former VPR stars made the guest list. In a recent Instagram Live, Jax Taylor confirmed that he will attend Shay’s wedding with his wife Brittany Cartwright and their 1-year-old son, Cruz.

“We finally got Cruz’s passport last Friday so we are going to Scheana and Brock’s wedding… Cancun here we come!” he told fans, per Reality Blurb.

Fired VPR star Kristen Doute also confirmed to @pumprulesfans that she will be at the wedding, but “absolutely not on camera.”

Shay already gave a teaser of the pals who will be in her wedding party – in May she posted to Instagram stories as she went dress shopping with her bridesmaids, which included Madix and Leviss – but the groom-to-be gave new details on a very special person in the wedding party, the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Summer, whom he described as a “flower girl in training.”

“We bought off Amazon this little basket and then petals, and we’re teaching her to throw the petals,” Davies told Us. “She’s gotta dial it in. So, we’ve got sessions every day.”

Shay also dropped a scoop about what she will wear for her special day, while teasing a wedding reception in a sinkhole lake.

“I have one long dress, and then the second one is shorter because our afterparty’s in a cenote,” Shay dished.

Scheana Shay’s First Wedding Was Filmed For Vanderpump Rules & She Hopes Her 2nd One Will Be, Too

In 2014, Shay’s wedding to her first husband Mike Shay, was held at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California, according to the Knot. The bride created a lot of buzz when she wore a unique crop top wedding gown for her first wedding. The nuptials were also filmed for “Vanderpump Rules,” as was Shay’s engagement party, which took place at Lisa Vanderpump’s Beverly Hills home, Villa Rosa.

On an episode of the “Spilling Tea Live” podcast, Shay teased that she hopes fans will be able to see her second wedding on “Vanderpump Rules’ season 10. “Bring the cameras!” she said.

Even if the wedding doesn’t make it into “Vanderpump Rules,” fans will eventually get to see it. On an episode of her “Scheananagins” podcast, Shay told her listeners that her wedding will be filmed no matter what.

“We don’t know what it will be filmed for,” But 100 percent we will be filming it,” Shay revealed. “It will definitely be, you know, YouTube. Hopefully, season 10 [of Vanderpump Rules]. Maybe a spinoff-off? I mean who knows but regardless when we get married… it will 100 percent be filmed.”

