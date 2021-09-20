Scheana Shay Gives Wedding Update With Fiancé Brock Davies

It’s all happening!

During a September 20, 2021 appearance on E’s! Daily Pop, “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay gave an update on her upcoming wedding to fiancé Brock Davies. Shay appeared alongside Davies on the popular talk show.

“So, we want to do Bali when it’s summer there, so we’re thinking like next November,” Shay revealed during her appearance. “Hopefully we can travel by then, his family will be able to leave Australia by then, so that’s the plan.”

In July 2021, Davies proposed to Shay, which the star announced on her Instagram page at the time. “I SAID YES!!!!!” Shay wrote in the caption. “We are engaged!!! Thank you to @brock__davies for making me the happiest girl in the world and to @kylechandesign for making me the most gorgeous ring ever!!”

Season 9 of “Vanderpump Rules” is set to return on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Shay and Davies Signed a Prenup Before Getting Engaged

Before Davies proposed to Shay, the two signed a prenup, which Shay revealed during a July 2021 episode of her podcast, Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.

“We did that because this time around, as much as I think we’re going to live happily ever after, I just want to be smart about it,” Shay explained during the episode.

Shay also revealed during the podcast that Davies proposed to her right after they signed the prenup. “So, we definitely knew that we wanted to make it official sooner rather than later,” Shay explained during the episode. “After we signed the prenup, we come upstairs and [Brock] walks in the door and he’s like, ‘Oh, wait, Summer and your mom are doing something really cute, I want it to be a surprise. So, just wait outside for a second.’ I’m like, ‘OK, he’s up to something.’” Shay then explained that Davies had a proposal set up on their balcony.

As some “Vanderpump Rules” viewers may remember, Shay was married before to a man named Mike Shay. The two got married in 2014, which was documented on the show, but they ultimately decided to divorce in 2017. According to E! News, Shay and her ex-husband did not have a prenup.

Lisa Vanderpump Said That Shay’s Fiancé Brings Some ‘Surprises’ to ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Because Davies is a huge part of Shay’s life, he will appear alongside her on the newest season of “Vanderpump Rules.” However, that doesn’t mean that his appearance will come without drama. During an August 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Lisa Vanderpump teased that Davies certainly brought some “surprises” to the show.

“Is Brock The One? Only Scheana will find out that, but it definitely got a little complicated there,” Vanderpump admitted to the outlet at the time. “And a few people had a lot of opinions, and they weren’t afraid to verbalize them. … He is very much loved, but it wasn’t a smooth journey.”

Vanderpump continued, “I think Brock brings definitely, you know, some surprises. And that whole relationship is a little, eye-opening.”

During the interview, the restauranteur also explained that this season will touch on more mature issues than it has in the past. “Their relationship does play out on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ this season,” Vanderpump said of Shay and Davies. “‘Vanderpump Rules’ definitely felt [like] it was a different energy, but it did [still] feel as complicated and as intense, but because they were grown up, it seems like there were slightly more in-depth issues rather than, you know, somebody saying ’It’s my birthday.’”

READ NEXT: Erika Girardi Slammed for ‘Staged’ Photoshoot at TJ Maxx