‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Trash Scheana Shay’s Wedding Nails

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are preparing for their wedding, which is slated to take place in Mexico.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars haven’t shared their exact wedding date, but Shay’s Instagram Stories posts suggest that she and Davies will tie the knot on August 20, 2022.

On August 16, 2022, Shay shared a video of herself getting her nails done. She tagged Convoite Nails, a salon located in Pennsylvania, in her posts. The reality star had an airbrush technique done that gave her a sort of ombre look.

“Wedding nails,” she captioned the post. She also shared that her friend and VPR co-star Raquel Leviss, who is a bridesmaid in Shay’s upcoming wedding, also got her nails done ahead of the big day. In a video posted to Leviss’ account, fans could see that she also got some airbrushing to create an ombre look.

After her appointment was finished, she shared a still photo of the finished look — and some “Pump Rules” fans took to Reddit to react to Shay’s nails.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shay’s Nails Were Criticized by Fans

Shay decided to shape her super long nails in an almond shape. The color was a pink to white ombre and she had some pearl accents on a couple of her fingers.

Shortly after she shared the posts on her Instagram Stories, someone started a Reddit thread asking if Shay and Davies’ wedding was this weekend. The comments quickly changed to people talking about Shay’s wedding nails.

“Holy f***. The fake ring goes perfectly with the fake jordan almond nails topped with the fake pearls,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“She has the most godawful taste I’ve ever seen,” someone else wrote.

“Is it just the angle or is the ring finger nail completely crooked?” another Reddit user asked.

“Her nails and hands are giving me Spirit Halloween. The beads remind me of her crop top from her first wedding,” a fourth comment read.

“Maybe the nail tech was blinded by that gaudy ring because that one nail on that finger is not straight at all. They’re hideous,” added someone else.

Shay’s Engagement Ring Was Also Criticized

Davies proposed to Scheana with a nearly-13-carat morganite ring. The engagement ring has been the topic of conversation amongst social media users in the past and Shay has defended the bauble.

“It’s still 12.74 carats. Why does it matter what stone?” she tweeted to someone who questioned why she didn’t get a diamond.

“I didn’t want a diamond. Morganites are beautiful and have so much meaning,” she attempted to explain to fans in another tweet.

And while Shay may be completely in love with her ring, Redditors aren’t done talking about it.

“Her ring makes me irrationally angry. It has zero effect on my life, yet every time I see it it makes me mad. So tacky and tasteless, even if it was a diamond it would be excessive. LVPs ring is a little over the top, but at least it’s tastefully gaudy. I have a 3 carat solitaire engagement ring and sometimes it feels excessive.. I can’t imagine wearing this,” one Reddit user wrote.

“That ring is so bad. Just awful,” another comment read.

“That ring is so tacky,” a third person said.

“Those nails are ugly and crooked. Ring also looks fake and trashy. Reminds me of the costume jewelry you can get on Amazon in a mix bag,” echoed someone else.

