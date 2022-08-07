Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Talk Disagreements During Wedding Planning Process

“Vanderpump Rules” stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, who share a 15-month-old daughter named Summer Moon Honey Davies, plan to wed in August 2022. The couple spoke about planning their wedding, which will take place in Mexico, while recording a July 2022 episode of Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” alongside her sister, Cortney.

Shay and Davies revealed that they have not disagreed on much about their upcoming nuptials.

“I’m very passive when it comes to some things and so are you on some things so we kind of just like ebbs and flows of what you would like and what I would like. We kind of find our way through those,” said the father of three.

Cortney noted that Shay disagreed with her fiance’s original choice of “the groomsmen suits.”

“He wanted to do this like salmon colored suit that looked dope but it totally clashed with the bridesmaid dresses,” explained Shay.

Davies shared that he “was picking colors” for the suits and was told his choice would not work for the wedding.

“You guys go, ‘well the actually look the same, you can’t have them,'” said Davies.

Shay asserted “that color just wasn’t going to go.”

“It wasn’t going to look good in the photos. So for the aesthetic we have disagreed on that. I think that’s the one – everything else like the food, everything we tried in Mexico was so good. I think we agreed on pretty much everything,” said the mother of one.

She also referenced that she got married to her first husband, Mike Shay, in 2014. The “Good As Gold” singer shared that she does not “really have a vision” for her second wedding.

“I already executed my full vision dream wedding so this time around I’m like whatever,” said the reality television personality.

Scheana Shay Spoke About Her Upcoming Wedding in a July 2022 Interview

Shay spoke about her upcoming nuptials during a July 2022 interview with Alexis Joy VIP Access.

“It’s going to be in Mexico, end of August, a couple — actually a few cast members are going to be a part of it, so yeah, I’m excited to do this again, last time,” shared the “Vanderpump Rules” personality.

She noted that her wedding dress will not be similar to the embellished crop top and matching skirt she wore at her first wedding.

“It’s being made, so we’re just putting the pieces together and I just picked out the type of lace we want to use, it will be very different than the last one but I think this one will be more of like a classic, timeless look,” said Shay.

Scheana Shay Gave an Update on Her Daughter

During the Alexis Joy VIP Access interview, Shay shared that Summer will be a flower girl at the wedding and noted that she “just ordered her a little basket with some fake petals,” so she can practice before the big day. She also gave an update about her daughter.

“Right now, she is walking everywhere so we’re chasing her around but just her laugh, her smile, like you could never be in a bad mood around this child. She giggles and it just lights up the world,” shared the Bravo star.

