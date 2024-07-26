Scheana Shay Teases ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 12 Cast Shakeup

Scheana Shay thinks girls should rule if “Vanderpump Rules” gets renewed for a 12th season.

More than a year after Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ shocking cheating scandal rocked the foundation of the Bravo reality show, Shay said changes must come in order for the series to continue.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in July 2024, Shay said, “I hope we can move forward still making this show. But I just don’t see how we can continue it with everyone.”

The Bravo star was then asked what she would like to see happen with “Vanderpump Rules.” “The girls need to come back,” Shay said. “So we need some girl power.”

In addition to Shay, the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” starred Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, and “friends” Brock Davies and Alky Lewber.

In April, Deadline reported that “Vanderpump Rules” would take a “pause” from its normal filming schedule. The show has not been officially renewed by Bravo.

There Was a Division Among the VPR Women Last Season

During season 11, not all of the female cast members were in solidarity in the aftermath of Sandoval and Leviss’ affair. While they all supported Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, Shay and Kent were conflicted over how harsh others were toward the disgraced bar owner. Shay, especially, struggled with cutting her longtime friend Sandoval out of her life.

In the season 11 finale episode, titled “Plot Twist,” Kent lashed out when Madix refused to film with Sandoval at a cast event. “[Expletive] happened to her and the whole world rallied around her. She now thinks she is Beyoncé,” Kent said of Madix in the season 11 finale. “It is [expletive] that she can’t film with [Sandoval],” she added.

Kent continued complaining about Madix, noting that it wasn’t as if Sandoval had killed someone, and Shay agreed. The rant about Madix was shown to the whole cast for the first time during the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion taping.

Madix later addressed the situation on Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan’s “Disrespectfully” podcast. “It felt very pointed towards me,” she said. “It felt like, ‘Well, we have her trapped in this room now. So, we didn’t get what we wanted to get [in the finale]. So we’re gonna retaliate by doing that right now, in a place where she’s contractually obligated to be here and try to force this moment now.”

“And that’s like, great, I cried. [Are] you guys happy now?” Madix asked.

After filming for “Vanderpump Rules” wrapped, Kent spoke out against Madix in a June 2024 episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. “I have constantly tried to be very supportive,” she said, before alleging that Madix brought a “diva-ness” to the show after she began getting opportunities post-scandal. “I have a hard time when people think that they are bigger than the show,” Kent added.

Kent also called Madix out for jumping into a relationship with her new boyfriend Daniel Wai so soon after her split from Sandoval. “I’m like, I understand the pain you’re going through. But if I’m relating to it, and then I’m seeing how you could move on from something so traumatic, I just don’t see how you could be that devastated,” Kent said of Madix.

Scheana Shay Addressed the Possibility of Her & Lala Kent Joining ‘The Valley’

With the fate of “Vanderpump Rules” currently in limbo, there has been speculation that Shay is in talks to join “The Valley.” The spinoff series started filming its second season in July 2024.

In a July interview with E! News, Shay confirmed she had heard nothing official about the status of “Vanderpump Rules.” But she didn’t rule out a cameo on ‘The Valley,” which stars her mom friends Brittany Cartwright and Janet Caperna.

“We’ll see,” the “Good as Gold” singer teased. “The thing is with ‘The Valley,’ these are my actual friends as well. This is my real friend group. These are more of my parent friends and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ are more of my party friends.”