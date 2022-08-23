FIRST PHOTOS: Scheana & Brock Davies Are Married

Scheana and Brock Davies are married.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars exchanged vows in Cancun, Mexico, in front of their family and friends on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Bravo cameras were on-hand to film the special moments, which will air during season 10 of VPR.

Before the big day, Scheana and Brock hosted a couple of pre-wedding events, including a mini Bachelorette party, a welcome party, and a rehearsal dinner.

Stars who attended the nuptials include Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy. Former Bravo stars Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were all in attendance as well.

Scheana and Brock’s daughter Summer served as flower girl for her parents wedding, which was held at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa.

“They had everything I wanted: the glass platform over the pool, a lazy river, a little waterpark. It was family-friendly and it just felt right. We needed something that would be good for her and also fun for our guests,” Scheana told People magazine about the decision to choose that location for her wedding.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheana & Brock Both Wore White

Shortly after saying their “I dos,” Scheana shared a picture on her Instagram feed. The duo landed a deal with People magazine, and the outlet shared some exclusive photos from the couple’s special day.

“#HoneyIdo,” Scheana captioned her post, adding a white heart emoji.

Both Scheana and Brock wore white; he chose a classic white tuxedo complete with a white bow tie while she wore a lace overlay mermaid fit gown adorned with beading.

Scheana’s wedding dress was custom made by Pol’ Atteu.

"I love that we have designed this from scratch together and the lace is absolutely stunning," Scheana told People.

The couple’s 1-year-old daughter Summer Moon did her part serving as flower girl. She wore a white dress with plenty of tulle layering and had her hair in classic pigtails.

“I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us,” Scheana told People magazine ahead of her big day. She said she was thrilled to “be able to get that time for a few days with all of [their] friends and family to celebrate.”

Fans Have Reacted to the Wedding Looks on Social Media

Scheana and Brock were surrounded by loved ones, including Scheana’s sister, Cortney van Olphen, who served as Maid of Honor and Brock’s long time best friend Charlie Jones who was his best man.

So far, the feedback to the first wedding photos has been positive. Social media users have been sending their congratulatory messages to the newlyweds and many have been saying that Scheana and Brock both looked great on their big day.

“Yayyy!!!!!! Congrats cuties!!! Yalll look AMAZING,” one person commented on Scheana’s Instagram post.

“Absolutely stunning,” someone else added.

“Congratulations. You guys look amazing,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Wow congratulations you both look amazing,” echoed another.

