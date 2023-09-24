‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Set to Release Christmas Song

Two “Vanderpump Rules” cast members are already getting into the Christmas spirit. In a series of posts on social media, Scheana Shay teased that she is working on releasing a Christmas song with Lala Kent.

The bar stars’ collaboration comes six months after their Bravo reality show was thrust into the spotlight over Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ shocking cheating scandal.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lala Kent Talked About the Song She’s Recording with Scheana Shay

In videos and photos posted on TikTok and Instagram, in September 2023, Shay shared clips of her in the recording studio as audio to her pop-style Christmas tune played in the background.

“@lalakent with the ad libs,” Shay teased in an Instagram story. In another post, she wrote, “Christmas smooches n songs coming soon @lalakent.”

While answering fan questions on Amazon Live, Kent confirmed she is collaborating with Shay. “We are recording a Christmas song, myself and Scheana,” she said. “It is so cute, so catchy. And I am itching to get back in the studio, not because I want anything to happen with it, just because I find it therapeutic and have fun, so why not like a hobby?”

While Kent didn’t elaborate on the song she is recording with Shay, it appears to be an original song and not a cover of a traditional Christmas tune.

Fans had quite a reaction to the new project. While many congratulated the duo, others felt the “Vanderpump Rules” cast has been oversaturated since the cheating scandal.

“EVERYTHING is a money grab since scandavol, every show, every bravo celeb from Kyle to Bethany it’s becoming too much,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Agree. As if it wasn’t all ridiculous enough, it’s hit a new level,” another added.

“They’re scratching at the bottom of the barrel for anything that comes their way,” a third chimed in.

“Someone make them stop,” another added.

According to Us Weekly, cast members from “Vanderpump Rules” have more than $1 million in the aftermath of Scandoval, from brand deals, merch sales, and more.

Scheana Shay Has Recorded Several Songs Since the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scandal Broke

This isn’t the first musical collaboration since Scandoval broke in March 2023. In May 2023, Shay, Kent, and Ariana Madix teamed up for a remix of Shay’s decade-old pop song, “Good as Gold” as part of a commercial for Uber One.

In August 2023, Shay also released a new song, “Apples,” that was a clear response to her co-stars’ scandal. The diss track appeared to call out Leviss as a “fake” friend who stabbed her in the back despite the fact that she was with her on her “worst” day. Days after the scandal broke, Leviss filed the restraining order against Shay after accusing her of punching her when she found out about the affair. Leviss later dropped the restraining order. Shay has maintained that she never punched Leviss.

According to Billboard, Shay collaborated with The 27s bandmates Kevin Franklin and Landis Daniels for the original pop-rock track that they co-wrote after Scandoval.

“I haven’t used music as an outlet to express my feelings in a really long time, so getting back into the studio and making this song with The 27s has been freeing and cathartic,” Scheana told Rolling Stone in August.

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Moms Honor Their Kids in Special Way