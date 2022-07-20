Vanderpump Rules Stars Pose at Schwartz & Sandy’s Bar Grand Opening

Schwartz and Sandy’s has finally opened.

The spinoff bar dreamed up by “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz opened its doors for a private party on July 19, 2022—and this grand opening was a long time coming.

Fans first heard about the new bar on the 9th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which aired in the fall of 2021, but the project was in the works since way before that.

In 2018, Schwartz and Sandoval opened the West Hollywood bar Tom Tom with Lisa Vanderpump as a senior partner. But after Vanderpump took the duo under her wing they decided to branch out—without her. In 2020, a source told The Sun that Schwartz and Sandoval wanted to branch out in the bar world without Vanderpump because they wanted “bigger pieces of the pie,” and the idea for Schwartz & Sandy’s was born.

Schwartz & Sandy’s Opened Its Doors for a Private Party

Fans have long been waiting for the grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy’s, which is located in the Franklin Village area of Hollywood. During the last season of “Vanderpump Rules,” even Vanderpump questioned the slow “unprogress” of the bar.

After multiple delays, in a May 2022 interview on the “Deux Me After Dark” podcast, Sandoval revealed he and Schwartz were eyeing a mid-summer grand opening. “We don’t have a hard date, but we’re gonna open it looks like in July, towards the end of July,” Sandoval said. “We pretty much had to commit to an event, so we have to be ready for that event in July. So we’ll probably open there to the public very shortly after that.”

In July 2018, the public grand opening of the Tom Tom bar was prefaced with a private party held by DailyMail.com and DailyMailTV, and it was the same type of scenario for this bar, too.

The Toms & Their Co-Stars Posed for Photos at the Private Opening

In photos shared on social media, the two Toms and fellow “Vanderpump Rules” stars Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Raquel Leviss were seen posing at the cocktail lounge on July 19 for a private party hosted by the DailyMail and TMX. James Kennedy and his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, were also in attendance, with Kennedy also doing double duty working as a DJ at the party.

In addition, “Bling Empire” stars Kevin Kreider and Leah Qin, and Lisa Vanderpump were all guests at the grand opening gala, according to The Daily Mail.

None of the former “Vanderpump Rules” stars, such as Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, or Kristen Doute, appeared to be at the party.

The official public grand opening has yet to be announced, but in an interview with BravoTV.com, Schwartz said fans can look forward to a full menu and specialty cocktails.

“We want it to be a fun, funky, chic neighborhood lounge, but we wanted to do a little homage to our Midwest roots,” he revealed. “So we’re going to do some toasted ravioli from St. Louis” and a “Juicy Lucy” burger. Sandoval also teased a menu item of St. Louis–style pizza, as well as some of the cocktails on the menu, such as an “Elephant in the room.”

Schwartz told Entertainment Tonight that he likes the low-key location of the new bar.

“I like that it’s unassuming,” he said. “It’s in a strip mall, in the corner pocket, it’s very unassuming. Then you walk in and you’re transported to this other world. I love that about it.”

