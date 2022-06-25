‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Rip Schwartz & Sandy’s Bar Ahead of Grand Opening

Schwartz and Sandy’s has yet to open, but “Vanderpump Rules” fans are already giving it a harsh review. The spinoff bar brainstormed by co-stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz is in its final phases before its grand opening, which will take place later this summer.

In a May 25, 2022 interview on the “Deux Me After Dark” podcast, Sandoval revealed he’s eyeing a mid-summer grand opening. “We don’t have a hard date, but we’re gonna open it looks like in July, towards the end of July,” the former SUR bartender said. “We pretty much had to commit to an event, so we have to be ready for that event in July. So we’ll probably open there to the public very shortly after that.”

“We’re hyped about it. I know it’s been a long time coming. It’s been rough,” Schwartz added, before giving a teaser about the vibe of the Franklin Village bar. “It’s kind of a groovy, funky, semi-tropical cocktail lounge,” he said. “It’s like a friendly neighborhood lounge. I think people are really gonna dig it. “

In a previous video tour, Schwartz described the bar as a “funky, vibrant, cozy dive lounge nestled under the Hollywood Hills.”

In a June 2022 interview with E! News, Sandoval teased “Schwartz & Sandy’s will be opening” soon. But when fans got a sneak peek at some of the decor, they were quick to shut it down.

Some Fans Slammed Schwartz & Sandy’s Décor

In June 2022, photos of some of the décor for the bar were posted on Schwartz’ Instagram stories. In a video clip, the “Vanderpump Rules” star was seen carrying chairs and an oversized orange couch into the bar. When the pics were reshared online, fans had a lot to say about the decor.

“They look like they came from my grandma’s house,” one commenter wrote of the couches.

“It’s a real grandma vibe,” another agreed.

“Grandmas house vibes,” another fan wrote.

Others felt the furniture looked like it came from a thrift shop.

“Very ‘grandmas House x thriftstore x cozy,’” wrote one critic.

“Did they dumpster dive for that couch?” another wanted to know.

And another commenter noted that the furniture didn’t seem right for a high-traffic bar area.

“They don’t look durable enough for a busy restaurant. They’re gonna get stained and the maintenance will be a pain. They’ll learn the hard way,” the fan wrote.

When another noted, “They don’t seem very commercial,” another agreed. “Not at all. Classic Rookie mistake,” the commenter wrote.

And others zeroed in on the loud wallpaper patterns that feature brightly colored floral and animal designs.

“Pretty sure we had that wallpaper in the ‘80s,” another cracked.

The Name of the Bar Has Also Been Heavily Criticized

Fans not only dislike the bar’s look, but many despise the bar’s name. On the ninth season of “Vanderpump Rules,” Schwartz’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Katie Maloney, bashed the Schwartz and Sandy’s name.

“I think it’s horrible,” Maloney said of the name, per BravoTv.com. “You want to make it like psychedelic, funky, fresh, lights, textures. And then you want to call it f***ing Schwartz & Sandy’s?”

But the two bar owners were adamant about their name choice.

“The public does not like it, but we’re going to make them like it!” Schwartz told Entertainment Tonight of the name. “We’re committed,” Schwartz added.

Sandoval compared the bar’s moniker to the name of a famous rock band, and he predicted it will grow on fans.

“When I first heard the name Red Hot Chili Peppers, I’m like, ‘That kind of sounds like a mariachi band,’” Sandoval told Us Weekly. “But now after so many years — decades — you know, Red Hot Chili Peppers has established itself as that band and that name is associated with them.”

Sandoval explained that after opening the Tom Tom bar with Lisa Vanderpump, they wanted to still have our names in the name of their spinoff establishment.

“So it’s like, you’re not just getting to know our first names. You’re getting to know our last names. What truly make us us,” he said.

