Vanderpump Rules Fans Question Timing of Schwartz & Sandy’s Bar Opening

Schwartz and Sandy’s has been a long time coming. The spinoff bar co-owned by “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz has been on the slow track to a grand opening, but it finally happened.

In October 2021, Entertainment Tonight reported that the new pub, which the besties brainstormed sans their Tom Tom partner, Lisa Vanderpump, would open for business in late 2021 or early 2022, but it didn’t happen.

During an interview on the “Deux Me After Dark” podcast in May 2022, Sandoval teased a mid-summer grand opening for Schwartz & Sandy’s. “We don’t have a hard date, but we’re gonna open it looks like in July, towards the end of July,” he said. “We pretty much had to commit to an event, so we have to be ready for that event in July. So we’ll probably open there to the public very shortly after that.”

The event at Schwartz & Sandy’s was a grand opening party hosted by The Daily Mail and TMX held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, according to The Daily Mail.

In July 2018, the two Toms attended a similar Daily Mail party ahead of the grand opening for Tom Tom, the outlet reported at the time. The two Toms wore matching blue suits and the party was filmed for “Vanderpump Rules,” and some fans think the Schwartz & Sandy’s opening will also be shown on TV.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Started Filming at the Same Time That Schwartz & Sandy’s Was Set to Open

“Vanderpump Rules” fans got a sneak peek at the new bar in a video tour that aired during the season 9 reunion, but the bar’s opening kept getting pushed back. At the same time, it took months for the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” to get a green light from Bravo. Once the show finally got a renewal announcement in May, filming didn’t start for nearly two months.

According to Us Weekly, the first scenes new season of “Vanderpump Rules” started filming in mid-July, just days before Schwartz & Sandy’s private opening.

Photos leaked online showed TV cameras on-site during the grand opening gala for Schwartz & Sandy’s on July 19.

Fans Watched the Slow Process of Schwartz & Sandy’s & Some Speculated the Timing Had to Do with the Start of VPR Filming

Some fans think that the timing for the start of filming and the delayed opening of Schwartz & Sandy’s is not a coincidence. In a Reddit thread, fans questioned the fact that the two events were taking place in the same timeframe.

“We all know what a joke it’s been over the course of the last year that the opening of S&S kept getting delayed… but is it possible they secretly planned or at the very least were okay with it getting pushed to this summer, to coincide with filming starting?” one Redditor wrote. “Let’s be real, from what we know about it so far their existing celebrity is the major draw to this place, so maybe they wanted to capitalize on that.”

“Of course they made sure the opening would be filmed for the television show,” one commenter wrote.

“Of course it was deliberate. The same way all their engagements were done on camera,” another agreed.

“I think the show itself was waiting for the opening,” another viewer wrote.

While some fans noted that there are major supply chain issues everywhere and that likely caused construction delays, others speculated that Lisa Vanderpump must be involved financially in Schwartz & Sandy’s in some way for the bar to be featured on “Vanderpump Rules.” Since 2013, the show has been centered on her staff at SUR.

“Nobody will ever convince me that Vanderpump isn’t involved in this bar financially,” wrote one commenter. “No way would she let it be featured so hard if she wasn’t making dime off of it.”

“She’s probably a silent owner, but def an investor,” another speculated.

“A lot of reality shows have in their contract that bravo/the network gets a percentage of any business that’s started on the show,” another “Vanderpump Rules” fan chimed in. “Like Loverboy [’Summer House’] for ex. I wouldn’t be surprised if the VPR contract states that LVP gets a small percentage.”

