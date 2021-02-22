Andy Cohen Gives Update on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9

Andy Cohen gave an update on the status of Vanderpump Rules.

The Bravo reality show has been in limbo since last summer when a virtually taped three-part reunion aired at the end of Season 8 in June. The reunion aired just as four cast members – including series veterans Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute – were fired from the show due to their racially insensitive past behavior. Six months later, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright also announced they were exiting the show.

Last month, Vanderpump Rules did not return to TV for its usually January premiere, causing fans to wonder if it will ever be back for a Season 9.

Here’s what Andy Cohen said about the status of the show:

Andy Cohen Explained that ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Is Still in Limbo Due to the COVID-19 Related Restaurant Shutdowns, But That He Hopes Things Will Get ‘Rolling’ Soon

Vanderpump Rules has had several major setbacks over the past year. In addition to the firings, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of SUR, Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant that serves as the setting for the popular reality show.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live, a viewer asked Cohen what is going on with Vanderpump Rules. The longtime Bravo host issued a careful response.

“Well, nothing,” Cohen said. “Because the restaurants in LA are not open. So hopefully once LA opens up they’ll start rolling… I hope.”

When asked if the new season of the show would include “the babies” – Cohen replied, “With everybody who’s still on the show, yeah.”

In the months since Vanderpump Rules last aired, Schroeder, Cartwright, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay have all announced pregnancies. (Schroeder has since given birth to a daughter named Harford Charlie Rose Clark and the other three expectant moms are due with their babies in April.)

Cohen’s new comments come a month after he expressed regret over the abrupt firings of Schroder, Doute, and newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni.

He called the firings “decisions for that moment,” in an interview with the New York Times, and admitted he would “much rather” have seen the show’s stars “stick around as their journey plays out” and they “find their way.”

SUR Recently Reopened For Outdoor Dining Following a Long Shutdown During the Pandemic

While the New York-based Cohen noted that the California restaurants are not open, SUR did reopen earlier this month after temporarily shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reopening was announced on the eatery’s Instagram account “just in time” for Valentine’s Day, per Bravo.com,

SUR was shut down for six months last year but reopened in September with safety protocols in place. The restaurant shut down again in November per a mandate by the Los Angeles County public health department.

SUR is now reopened for al fresco dining Wednesdays through Sundays in the outdoor garden area.

In the comments to an Instagram post about the reopening, Vanderpump Rules cast member James Kennedy wrote, “We’re back in action baby.”

Kennedy did not respond to commenters who asked if he was back filming Vanderpump Rules.

While Cohen’s new remarks give fans some hope for a possible return of the Bravo reality show, in December the gossip site Tamara Tattles reported that during Zoom meeting to discuss the fate of Vanderpump Rules, the remaining cast members’ talent options were not extended and that “essentially the entire cast was fired.”

“They all have a one-year non-compete. Vanderpump Rules is officially dead,” the report stated.

READ NEXT: Stassi Schroeder Welcomes a Baby Girl