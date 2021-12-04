A ‘Shahs of Sunset’ home burglarized 1 month after Dorit Kemsley was robbed at gunpoint

The home of a star of the Bravo show “Shahs of Sunset” was burglarized in Los Angeles just over one month after RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley was robbed at gunpoint.

Lilly Ghalichi, who appeared on Shahs in seasons 1 and 2, was on vacation in St. Barts when her home was the target for an attempted robbery, according to Page Six.

Police told TMZ that the would-be robbers could have targeted her home due to her many Instagram posts revealing she and her husband, Dara Mir, were not at home.

According to TMZ’s sources, “three suspects, two men and one woman, dressed in all black with black beanies. The two guys broke windows at the house, while the women in their crew were the lookout. We’re told when they attempted to gain entry by breaking a window in the master closet, they triggered the alarm.”

The suspects were chased on foot and by a police helicopter. Lilly has since hired 24/7 armed security for their home, the outlet reported.

Lilly’s Attempted Robbery Comes on the Heels of Another Bravolebrity Home Robbery, Dorit Kemsley Was Robbed at Gunpoint in Late October

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley didn’t get off as well as Lilly when her home was burglarized.

On October 27, Dorit was robbed at gunpoint in her home and the “two or three” men got away with belongings worth about $1 million, NBC reported. Dorit was home with her two young children while her husband PK was out of the country. According to Daily Mail, Dorit was awoken from her sleep to the robbery in progress and she pleaded for them not to harm her two children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, or herself.

Dorit revealed she’s suffering from panic attacks following the robbery.

“The panic attacks are coming … And feeling safe? How am I ever going to feel safe again? How do I protect my children? … I’m going through all of that,” she told her former RHOBH costar, Teddi Mellencamp, on Extra on November 9, 2021, according to US Weekly.

Dorit also revealed the suspects argued between themselves about killing her or leaving her alive.

“There was someone else who said, ‘Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,’ and all I could think of [was], ‘I have to save those babies,’” she said according to the outlet.

RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Was Robbed in 2017 ‘Everything Was Taken’

Another “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was also robbed.

In 2017 Kyle Richards was the target for a home invasion and the thieves got away with over $1 million in goods, many holding sentimental value for Kyle, Daily Mail reported.

“Everything was taken,” Richards said after the robbery, according to US Weekly. “Everything my mother, who passed away, had ever collected and saved to give to me — that I had always envisioned of passing on to my four daughters — was gone. Even my children’s baby bracelets. Obviously, those are the things that hurt the most, things that I can’t replace. They’re completely invaluable. The material things, yes they can be replaced, but they also hurt.”

Kyle and her family were not home at the time of the robbery as they were vacationing in Aspen, the outlet reported.

