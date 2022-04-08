Bravo Blind Claims ‘Long Running Show’ May Not Be Ending

On Thursday, April 7, 2022, TMZ reported that Bravo had canceled “Shahs of Sunset” after nine seasons However, a blind released just days before suggests that the series may not actually be ending completely.

“Shahs of Sunset” had been in limbo for months, with a tenth season unconfirmed by the network. Bravo has not released any kind official statement about the report.

However, a blind released on April 5, 2022, claimed that producers are hard at work planning out how a new season of a popular Bravo show will look. The anonymous tip, published by Bravo and Cocktails suggested that some main cast members of an undisclosed show have been fired, but that the show is not actually canceled.

At the time, fans thought the blind could have been about “Shahs” or about “Vanderpump Rules,” and posted their best guesses in the comments section of the website. However, Bravo and Cocktails has confirmed that the blind was about “Shahs” — and it seems as though there may be more to the cancellation news than meets the eye.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Blind Claims That a New Season of a Popular Bravo Show Will ‘Look Different’

Without going in to too much detail, the person who sent in the blind seems to know that change is on the horizon for “Shahs.”

“Long running Bravo show that some are speculating is canceled? Not exactly but it will look different. Some of the main players are back while others were given the ax. There’s a lot of bitterness. Some are acting out. And decisions were made prior to the latest travesty,” the blind read.

Fans took to the comments section to discuss which show the blind may have been about before “Shahs” was officially canceled. The big hint is the “latest travesty,” which could refer to Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s breakup or Mike Shouhed’s domestic violence arrest.

With the news about “Shahs” future being reported by TMZ, it seems that the latter is indeed the “travesty” mentioned in the blind.

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi Said She’s ‘Here to Stay’

There is some indication that “Shahs” may be done with how fans know it, but that the people on the show could carry on in some way — perhaps on a spinoff.

“Cast members…still could have some sort of future with the network,” TMZ reported.

Interestingly, E! News reported that “Shahs” is on an “indefinite pause,” but did not confirm that the series is officially canceled.

Shortly after the news broke, “Shahs” star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi took to Instagram to let her fans know that she’s not going anywhere.

“Relax yourselves… I’m here to stay! Coming soon… #initmatelyGG,” she captioned a photo of herself. Fans filled up the comments section with positive words and joy over Golnesa’s post, many hoping that she was hinting at a television return in some form.

“You better not go anywhere. Love ya GG,” one person wrote.

“Omg thank you!!!! Wouldn’t be the same without you!!!” another comment read.

“Love you! Need to you on my TV ASAP,” a third person added.

“We love you GG! You are gorgeous,” a fourth Instagram user commented.

