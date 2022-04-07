Hit Bravo Show Canceled

A popular Bravo show, which has run for nine seasons, has been canceled.

According to TMZ, “Shahs of Sunset” will not return for a 10th season. This story is developing and will be updated shortly.

Several ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Cast Members Including Reza Farahan, Mercedes Javid, & Golnesa Gharachedaghi Are Already in Talks for ‘Potential Future Projects’

According to the outlet, “some of the cast members” could potentially still “have some sort of future with the network.” The outlet reported that some of the stars such as Reza Farahan, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, and Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi “are all in early talks for potential future projects with the network.”

‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Mike Shouhed Was Arrested & Charged With Felony Domestic Violence on March 27

Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed has been charged with a felony following a domestic violence incident in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/iwgddkaGip — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) April 4, 2022

This news comes just days after another Shah star, Mike Shouhed was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department arrest records obtained by Heavy, Mike Shouhed was arrested on March 27, 2022, at 10 p.m in Los Angeles, California. He was booked and taken to the Valley Jail in Van Nuys and held on a $50,000 bond.

According to Page Six, who spoke with an LAPD public information officer, Shouhed “was then arrested for ‘intimate partner violence with injury,’ which an LAPD public information officer explained is another legal term for domestic violence. It is used when there is ‘visible injury’ on the victim.”

Following the news of his arrest being made public, he deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Before the deletion, Page Six reported several cryptic posts not long before the incident, including quotes reading, “Your life is your responsibility. Your success is your responsibility. Your failure is your responsibility. Your reaction is your responsibility. Your behavior is your responsibility.”

Fans Were Split on the Cancelation Some Thought ‘Last Season Was Awful’ & and Others ‘Wanted to See Mike Have to Address What Happened’

Fans reacted to the news of the cancelation on social media.

“Sadly, none of them seem to actually be friends anymore which makes the show very awkward. The last season was awful,” someone wrote on Reddit.

“Honestly the show peaked years ago. Bravo doesn’t know when to let things graciously end,” another fan wrote.

“Doesn’t surprise me! Now they’ll all be quaking since the show was all they had,” someone said.

“I’m happy to never see GG, Mike and Reza being given a platform to continue to act like **holes but I’m going to miss MJ and Tommy!” another fan wrote.

“I’m going to miss the food porn,” someone commented.

“Damn. I really liked this show,” someone said. “Maybe because I’m brown and it felt great to see a cast of all brown people on Bravo, and they genuinely were a group of friends that hung out outside of filming. I also wanted to see Mike have to address what happened.”

“When they were good, they were REALLY good but…they just haven’t been the same for a few years,” someone wrote.

“That show was a cluster f*** but I will miss it,” someone said.

