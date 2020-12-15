Who Gets Fired on ‘Below Deck’ This Season?

If you’re a Below Deck fan, you know it’s rare that the entire original cast makes it through the whole season. The newest season is only six episodes in, and deckhand Avery Russell already left the superyacht before the first charter for a family emergency.

Russell’s absence left Bosun Eddie Lucas one deckhand short. Stewardess Isabelle “Izzy” Wouters steps in to take his place, but Lucas still finds himself dealing with the younger and inexperienced deckhand Shane Coppersmith. Coopersmith is a recent graduate of the University of California, Berkeley.

Chief Stewardess Francesca Rubi also struggles with stewardess Elizabeth Frankini. Rubi has aired her concerns about how she feels like Frankini has been slacking off with her stewardess responsibilities. Both Coopersmith and Frankini’s jobs are at risk on the latest episode of Below Deck.

Stewardess Tensions Escalate