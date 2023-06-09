DWTS Alum Shares Heartbreaking Health Update

On June 6, 2023, “Dancing With the Stars” alum Shannen Doherty shared an update on her battle against cancer.

In a candid Instagram caption, Doherty revealed that a CT scan that she had in January 2023 showed “Mets” in her brain. Mets refer to cancer cells that travel from another part of the body.

“Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life,” Doherty wrote.

“I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like,” she added.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015.

Shannen Doherty Has the Support of Colleagues, Friends & Fans

After Doherty shared her post, confirming that her breast cancer had spread to her brain, she received a great deal of support in the comments section of her post.

“This is a lot. This is a lot to take on , still again. And I am wishing for all the wise peace you have learned to find you in the terror moments. To know we are holding you. Love. All love,” wrote season 31 DWTS competitor Selma Blair.

“Thinking of you and sending positive thoughts,” added “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards.

“Thank you for being such a brave woman and showing the world what cancer looks like. We need continued funding and research and hopefully your video will push people to give til it hurts. I will,” another comment read.

Shannen Doherty’s Cancer Went Into Remission in 2017 & Returned in 2020

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, Doherty went through treatment, including radiation, and had been relieved to find out that her cancer was in remission by 2017. Three years later, however, her cancer returned.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that — I’m stage four. So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here,” she said on “Good Morning America” in February 2020.

“I definitely have days where I say why me. And then I go, well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do. But I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how — how am I going to tell my mom, my husband,” she continued.

In the time since, Doherty has done her best to live life to the fullest — and to continue working whenever she’s been able. In September 2021, she spoke with Variety about how she was looking at things given her grim prognosis — there is no cure for stage IV metastatic breast cancer.

“The best example that I can continue to set for other people with cancer, and to the outside world who doesn’t have cancer is to show them what a cancer patient looks like. We are employable,” she told Variety. “So for me, I’m just trying to live the best I can, to be the best example at this moment,” she added.

Doherty is best known for her role as Brenda in “Beverly Hills, 90210.” In 2022, she starred in the film “Hot Seat,” according to IMDb.

