Fans Surprised as Shannon Beador Poses With Ex

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador created a little buzz when she posted a picture after she had dinner at the pan-Asian restaurant TAO in Los Angeles.

One of the people on the guest list was her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. The former couple went their separate ways in November 2022 — a week after season 17 of “RHOC” finished filming — after three-and-half years of dating, according to People.

“Fun night with friends… ❤️,” Beador, 59, wrote via Instagram on April 22. To clear up any potential rumors, Beador added a disclaimer in the form of a hashtag: “#werenotbacktogether.”

Janssen wore jeans, a black button-down shirt, and a jean jacket to the outing. In the picture, he stood next to Beador, who was wearing a silver blouse and black pants.

Also included in the picture were “RHOC” stars Tamra and Eddie Judge, and other friends.

Beador’s hashtag didn’t stop people from talking about Beador and Janssen reuniting, even if they’re only friends. In fact, people talking about the hashtag in Beador’s comment section on Instagram obtained some of the most favorites.

“It’s the hashtag for me,” reads one of the top comments.

“Needed this clarified 😂❤️🙌,” a second said.

But some people were confused why Beador was hanging out with her ex.

“Why even put a picture up of him after he dumped you out of no where?” one person asked.

“Shannon……why do you do this to yourself?? HE BLINDSIDED YOU!!” another said.

“Why are you trying to feed him, then?Don’t go back, AGAIN,” a third wrote.

Beador — who has been a part of “RHOC” since 2014 — was married to her ex-husband, David Beador, from 2000 to 2019. They have three children together: 18-year-old twins Stella and Adelaine and 21-year-old Sophie.

Beador Was ‘Blindsided’ by The Split

The breakup between Beador and Janssen was not mutual.

Beador said Janssen changed once they stopped filming “Real Housewives” for Bravo.

“We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story,” she told People in January. “He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

“I’ve never loved anyone more in my life,” Beador told People about her ex-boyfriend. “I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I wanted it to work out. I’ve never loved anyone like I’ve loved John. But clearly, he didn’t feel the same way.”

Janssen said it was hard for him to come to the decision.

“It’s sad because I love Shannon very much. I have loved her more deeply than any woman in my life,” he told People. “But that doesn’t mean we’re right for each other for the rest of our lives.”

Janssen didn’t want to break up with Beador on camera.

“While I know Shannon sees it as I’ve said things to her I never meant, I hope she’ll be able to see that there’s no bad person here,” he told People. “It’s two really good people who couldn’t make it work.”

Beador Is Dating Someone New

On April 10, Beador confirmed that she was dating someone new. She and her family went to Mexico for a vacation, and her new man — whose identity hasn’t been revealed yet — posed for a picture with the “RHOC” star.

“Someone flew in for a visit… ❤️,” Beador captioned the photo.

Beador disclosed to Bravo star Jeff Lewis on his radio show that her new beau would be joining her on a trip to Mexico, as noted by Bravo TV. She said they met through one of her “core friends,” and it turns out that he’s “very handsome,” “super, super sweet,” and “super fit.”

Lewis, who is friends with Beador, approves of her new man, according to Bravo TV.