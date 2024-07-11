Bravo Star Says Andy Cohen Gave Him a ‘Wake-up Call’

“Southern Charm” star Shep Rose stated that he received a “wake-up call” from Bravo producer Andy Cohen.

During an appearance on the June 25 episode of the “Everyday Warrior” podcast, hosted by Mike Sarraille, Rose explained that he did not exhibit the best behavior at the 2023 BravoCon, held in Las Vegas, the weekend of November 3.

“Somebody said ‘You can either go to Vegas for fun or for work. You can’t do both.’ What I failed to realize is that I was there somewhat to work. And to meet all the fans and be as gracious and as kind and appreciative of all them. And to take part in all the events, earnestly, and in sound mind and body,” said Rose.

He stated that while he “behaved” on the first night of the fan convention, he soon began drinking and gambling. The reality television personality also suggested he was intoxicated when he appeared on one of the BravoCon panels.

“I was loud and obnoxious,” said Rose.

According to the “Southern Charm” star, higher-ups at Bravo were unhappy with how he conducted himself in front of fans.

“I got into a little bit of trouble with some of the powers that be,” said Rose.

He stated that Cohen called him to discuss his behavior. When Sarraille asked if the conversation was a “wake-up call,” Rose responded, “Yeah.”

“I got a really lovely call from Andy, who is a great guy. He was just like, ‘Look, I want you around and I want you to be around. And I don’t want you not to have the decision to be around. You want things to end on your own terms if possible.’ And it was a great call,” said Rose.

Rose also stated that he began evaluating his choices soon after BravoCon 2023. He explained that he had another night of partying in Charleston, which concerned him.

In addition, the 44-year-old stated that he went on a wellness retreat to help him better himself.

Shep Rose Mentioned His Behavior at the ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 Reunion

Rose discussed his 2023 BravoCon behavior during the “Southern Charm” season 9 reunion, which premiered in January 2024.

“I’m at a crossroads. I was out of control, drunk in Las Vegas. I scared the [expletive] out of me,” said Rose.

Rose’s “Southern Charm” co-star Craig Conover interjected that he was concerned about how Rose had conducted himself at the fan event.

“I was like, ‘He’s going to ruin his life. And I have to be okay with that because we’ve been here before,’” said the lawyer.

Craig Conover Discussed Shep Rose’s Behavior in a June 2024 Interview

Conover discussed Rose’s behavior in a June 2024 interview with Us Weekly. He stated that fans will see Rose attempt to better himself and lessen his alcohol consumption in the upcoming 10th season of “Southern Charm.”

“I think that’s going to be a big part of this season obviously, which is fun. I think the viewer and us as friends, we’re basically like family – have a lot to look forward to for Shep’s future,” said Conover.

The 35-year-old also stated that he has “been on a similar journey.”

“Mine just started a little before him. So I’m happy that I can share my experience with getting healthier. And kind of just cleaning out my life and finding better habits. And so it’s a journey, and you’re going to see part of that journey,” said Conover.