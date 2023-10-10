Shep Rose Speaks Out About Austen Kroll’s Relationship With Taylor Ann Green

Shep Rose spoke out about his longtime friend Austen Kroll’s alleged hookup with his ex, Taylor Ann Green. During an October 5, 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the “Southern Charm” star compared his longtime BFF to a U.S. president – but not in a complimentary way.

At the end of the “Southern Charm” episode, “In Vino Veritas,” Rose confronted Kroll about his relationship with Green, whom he dated for two years before their 2022 split. “Speak the f****** truth, Austen. Would you tell me if it were true? If ya’ll hooked up, would you tell me?” Rose asked.

“Define ‘hooked up,’” Kroll replied, which queued a cliffhanger “To be Continued” message.

But Rose continued things on WWHL when host Andy Cohen asked him, “When Austen said to you at tonight at the end of tonight’s ‘Define hooking up,’ your mind said what?”

“This is like Bill Clinton,’” Rose cracked. “I did not have sexual relations… what does that mean, you know?”

Rose was referencing President Bill Clinton’s famous 1998 speech in which he denied having an affair with Monica Lewinsky, a former White House intern. “I did not have sexual relations with that woman,” Clinton said in his speech on January 28, 1998.

Olivia Flowers Does Not Trust Taylor Ann Green at All

In March, sources told Page Six that Kroll, 36, and Green, 28, secretly hooked up. Another insider told Entertainment Tonight that the two hooked up days after the “Southern Charm” reunion taping and that the situation was “a betrayal on a new level,” given the fact that Green was also close friends with Kroll’s former girlfriend, Olivia Flowers, at the time.

In October 2023, Flowers was also a guest on ‘Watch What Happens Live,” and she did not hold back on what she thought about her former friend. During a game of “Olivia’s Shady Flowers,” host Andy Cohen asked her, “On a scale of 1-10 how much do you trust Taylor?”

“Does it go in the negative?” Flowers replied.

The comment came after Green was seen questioning Flowers’ past relationship with Kroll in the “Southern Charm” episode. While speaking to Kroll on the phone, Green said, “I was well within my right. Nobody was dating anyone.”

“Austen and Olivia, were they ever together?” she asked in a confessional.

Fans had a big reaction to Green’s shady confessional.

“It’s giving Ross ‘we were on a break!’ Naaah you know what you did Taylor,” one commenter wrote on Instagram, referencing the famous “Friends” scene in which Ross claims he was on a “break” from his relationship with Rachel.

Others felt Green’s behavior was more like that of Raquel Leviss, who was at the center of the “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal with her former friend Ariana Madix’s longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

“Yeah it’s giving serious Raquel vibes, the delulu over basic men is real,” one commenter wrote.

“It literally does not matter the level of Olivia and Austen’s relationship. If she thought it wasn’t a big deal, why didn’t she mention it to Olivia in the first place? She’s truly every girls worst nightmare,” another wrote.

“Imagine making Shep look good… 😂,” another chimed in.

Shep Rose Wants to Know Where the Boundaries Are

The “To be Continued” scene has already been continued. In a preview posted by BravoTV.com, Kroll admits to kissing Green when confronted by Rose, but he maintains that nothing else happened.

“Where is the boundary, that is my question, where is the boundary?” Rose asks him. “With families? Is that where we draw the line? And I love women, you know I love women, it gets me in trouble all the time…. But like, I know where a line is, man. “

“And you were also kissing on Olivia, that’s the problem,” he adds.

“Olivia and I weren’t speaking,” Kroll claims.

The Trop Hop Beer founder then apologizes for his poor judgment and for being weak, prompting Rose to say he didn’t want to lose him as a friend. “You know what, I was broken up with her. You were a shoulder to cry on,” he says.

In the scene, Kroll also admits that he wanted the story to stay “dead and buried” so no one would get hurt.

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Rose confirmed that at the time of filming the scene with Kroll, he did not believe his friend had hooked up with his ex. “I’m not a detective,” he said. “I have to go by what my friend and my ex-girlfriend say, so that’s where my head was.”

READ NEXT: Patricia Altschul Teases ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 Drama