‘Southern Charm’ Star Teases Shep Rose’s New ‘Struggle’ in Season 9

Original “Southern Charm” star Shep Rose will be back on Bravo when the 9th season premieres on September 14 and his fellow OG, Craig Conover, recently teased that viewers will see a new side to Rose this year.

Conover made the comments during a recent appearance on the “It’s Complicated” podcast, when he told the hosts, “You’ll see him be in a position that he hasn’t been in before. You can see the struggle with opening up. You’ll watch someone have to face something that they’re not used to.”

Conover continued, “I feel like I’m good at getting people to open up… It’s funny to see some people were taught to be shut off and to never be vulnerable.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Shep Rose & Taylor Ann Green Broke Up Just a Bit Before the ‘Southern Charm’ Season 8 Reunion Was Filmed

Play

The 9th season will see longtime “Southern Charm” star Shep Rose navigate the aftermath of his split from co-star Taylor Ann Green and the new dynamics in the group. The two were together throughout season 8 but broke up in July 2022, a couple of months before the reunion.

At the reunion, the breakup was still very fresh and Green was emotional as she accused Rose of not having been able to fully commit to the relationship the way she wanted him to. She also broke down as she accused him of sleeping with other women right after their split.

“Shep’s relationship with Taylor came to an explosive end last year,” his Bravo TV bio states for season 9. “He took some time to travel, seeking solace in Australia and South Africa. Upon returning, he feels he may have been bitten by the wanderlust bug for good, now contemplating whether Charleston is right for him.”

The ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 Trailer Showed That Exes Shep Rose & Taylor Green Will Have Ups & Downs This Season

Play

The situation between Rose and Green will be front and center during season 9, the trailer for the season showed, especially after Rose’s friend Austen Kroll admitted that “something happened” between him and Green. The trailer opens with Kroll making the big reveal about Green, who also happened to be best friends with his own ex-girlfriend, Olivia Flowers.

A clip in the trailer showed Green yelling at Rose and the two casting blame on each other. However, at another point in the trailer, Flowers is seen telling Kroll that Green and Rose are in the same bedroom. The camera then showed Rose and Green waking up in the same bed as Rose told her, “Kissing bandit last night.”

However, the majority of the trailer revolved around whether Green and Kroll were sleeping together as Flowers confronted her best friend over the rumors. Kroll’s ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy was also seen grilling Kroll about the speculation that they’d hooked up.

The 9th season of “Southern Charm” will return on September 14 and will see Rose, Green, Flowers, Kroll, Conover and LeCroy joined by returning stars Venita Aspen and Leva Bonaparte, as well as new cast members Jarrett Thomas, Rodrigo Reyes and Rod Razavi.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’