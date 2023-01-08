Shep Rose Shares Details of Car Accident While Traveling

Shep Rose has been traveling the world in the past couple of months and he recently posted about the ups and downs of his trip in Cape Town, South Africa, including getting into a small car accident.

The “Southern Charm” OG star posted several photos of the aftermath showing some damage to his Jeep tire after he said he hit a curb while driving. “So, foolishly rented a Jeep in Cape Town with the expectation of driving it out to wine country where the wedding festivities are taking place,” Rose wrote in the caption.

“Was a little nervous about driving on the left side in a busy city but thought once i got to the highway all would be good,” he continued. “Well, 2 blocks from the hotel in Cape Town a curb literally came out of nowhere and the left tire hit it rather aggressively. Right away i knew.”

Rose said what happened afterward was “quite amusing” as the people who came to fix his tire forgot to bring the jack. He wrote that he’d decided to just return the car to the rental company and take an Uber instead. “You got to read the tea leaves and i think the universe is telling me not to drive on the wrong side of the road. (For me at least),” he wrote, using the hashtags “minor disasters” and “disastour 2023.”

Rose also joked that his “Southern Charm” co-stars Austen Kroll and Craig Conover would find his misadventure humorous as they’ve told him they think he’s “the worst driver in the world.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Shep Rose Has Posted Several Updates About His Travels in Australia & South Africa

Rose has been sharing regular updates about his trip on Instagram for the last couple of months. He first started his trip in Australia with Austen Kroll before continuing on his own and traveling to Cape Town, South Africa.

On December 30, he wrote that he had just landed in Cape Town “after a glorious month in Australia.” He said he had good expectations for the city based on comments and recommendations from others but that he wasn’t too sure how the city would be, especially coming from the Australian beaches.

“Was sort of blown away by Cape Town,” he added. “Now I’m being made fun of for not googling and researching the city. But i like to go in with a blank slate/mental canvas. My expectations have been exceeded. Once again. Knock out city.” Several of Rose’s updates earlier in the trip showed some of his adventures with Kroll in Sydney, Australia, including a bridge climb in the city.

Shep Rose’s Trip Comes After a Difficult ‘Southern Charm’ Season for the OG Star

Rose’s trip comes after a difficult 8th season of “Southern Charm” aired in 2022, which saw several issues raised in his relationship with Taylor Ann Green. As the season was airing in July 2022, Green and Rose announced their breakup after a couple of years together.

Rose also came under fire from fans over some of his behavior during the season, including his angry rant at Green during a cast trip to Auldbrass.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’