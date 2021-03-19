EXCLUSIVE: Shep Rose Spills Details on New ‘Southern Charm’ Season

Southern Charm star Shep Rose isn’t holding back his thoughts on another Southern Charm season. Rose chatted with Heavy on Tuesday, March 9. When asked if there was another season of Southern Charm in the works, Rose was confident but also hesitant.

“Yeah I would be surprised if there wasn’t one,” Rose told Heavy while discussing his new memoir Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar. “But nobody has sent me a contract yet, so that’s where we are. So I would air on the side that there is going to be one.”

He joked that while he has loved his time on the show, he can’t imagine starring in it for the rest of his life. “There’s no way this can go on forever, I guess I don’t think so.” He added, “I don’t have that much restraint, but I’d like to think I learned a few lessons along the way.”

Rose joked, “I thought I’d be fired by now or something but it’s crazy, it’s also crazy how a lot of these shows…these things don’t last forever.”

In terms of how long fans can expect to watch Southern Charm, Rose assures us fans know as much as him. “Who knows how long this thing can go,” Rose told Heavy. “I have no clue, but it’s gone a long while and people still seem to like it and be watching and that’s a testament to us…it’s definitely a team effort, and it’s been crazy, but I’m just going to enjoy it while I can.”

Rose Revealed How He Keeps His Cool With Negative Press

Rose – an original cast member of Southern Charm – has had his fair share of ups and downs on reality tv. Rose noted both in our interview and in his book that season six in particular was difficult for him.

“It’s also a lot of fun and at the end of the day it really doesn’t matter,” Rose shared with Heavy. “What I mean by that is like even season six for example – which wasn’t great for me – it only mattered to a small number of people.”

He continued saying, “Your friends and your family and the guy that sells you milk at the grocery store doesn’t give a rat’s a**, and so you just gotta kinda keep that in mind and know that overall my body of work so to speak over the seven seasons has been positive.”

Rose Elaborated More on Season Six

The 41-year-old author would be the first to admit that season six wasn’t his shining moment. “Season six was tough,” he told Heavy. “I mean I was not all that happy with how it turned out.”

Rose then jokingly added, “But honestly, well arguably, I’m sort of redeemed in a lot of ways this season not only the softer side with Taylor [Ann Green], but the people that I was at odds with at season six, now a lot of other people are at odds with, so I was kinda – I’m not even gonna name names – so maybe I was ahead of the curve on some issues.”

Rose’s new memoir Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar dropped Tuesday, March 16. The memoir covers everything from crazy travel stories to Southern Charm lessons to relationship advice to little Craig, and everything in between.

