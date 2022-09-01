Southern Charm Star Warned to ‘Run’ From Ex

“Southern Charm” fans are speaking out after a photo of two exes surfaced online.

In July 2022, Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green ended their two-year relationship, People reported. A source told the outlet that the 42-year-old “Southern Charm” veteran was unfaithful to his girlfriend and that he has “a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor.”

The breakup news was not a huge shock to fans, especially in light of scenes that were filmed and are now just being aired on “Southern Charm.”

“What’s being portrayed is not the stick that broke the camel’s back but I think that everything’s that showing nine months later is proving to be true, “ Green said on the August 11, 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

On the “Southern Charm” season 8 episode, “Walking on Eggshells,” Rose shamed Green by calling her a “f***ing idiot” during an egg toss game while on a cast trip. Co-stars Olivia Flowers and Naomie Olindo stepped in to call out Rose for his “abusive” behavior, to which he replied they were “lucky” he only said “‘f***ing idiot” and that he should have called his girlfriend something worse.

The episode ended with an apology from Rose, but fans now know how the story ended. Or did it?

Here’s what you need to know:

Shep Rose & Taylor Ann Green Were Spotted at a Bar in South Carolina

On August 30, the fan site Queens of Bravo posted a new photo of Rose and Green sitting together at the bar at Barsa, a Charleston lounge.

“BOOTS ON THE GROUND – Are they over or not? Allegedly, their behavior was ‘super loved up,’” came the caption.

Fans reacted to say if the two are back together it is “sad” after seeing the way Rose spoke to Green in the “Southern Charm” episode.

“Oh no, girl run!” one commenter wrote.

“Run Taylor, RUN!!!!” another agreed.

“Ughhhhh Taylor noooooo stay away from the dark side!” a third chimed in.

“I think he’s throwing down and about to propose she needs to run!!“ another fan added.

Others called the possible reconciliation “insufferable” and compared the two to the notoriously toxic relationships of “Summer House” couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula and “Vanderpump Rules” exes Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney.

“Shep is toxic,” one commenter wrote.

“Insufferable – the next Kyle & Amanda,” another wrote of Rose and Green. “She will hold on to the toxicity hoping he’ll change. Push him into marriage. Gets married. He will resent her for it, until they end up like Tom & Katie, divorced.”

But others gave Green the benefit of the doubt.

“She will leave when she’s good and ready,” one commenter wrote. “Who knows what conversations they’ve had that made her stay…maybe they went to therapy, maybe she’s grown accustomed to the life she has now with Shep with cameras all around & she wants to keep that lifestyle…we don’t know & we shouldn’t judge.”

Shep Rose’s Latest Instagram Post Was Flooded With Comments After the Explosive Southern Charm Episode

In the aftermath of the explosive “Southern Charm” episode, Rose posted to Instagram to peddle a hat he designed that is available on his Shep Gear store. “These Italian flag hats just went live on @shepgear,” he captioned a photo of him wearing a baseball cap with an Italian flag on it.

But followers were quick to shut down the sales pitch.

“Yeah, I don’t support men that verbally abuse their significant other,” one commenter wrote.

“How do you say ‘emotionally abusive’ in Italian?” another cracked.

“I used to be a fan, but not anymore…he’s terrible,” another wrote of Rose.

READ NEXT: Southern Charm Star Gives Wedding Update