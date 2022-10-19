Shep Rose Poses With Surprising Childhood Best Friend at BravoCon: PHOTO

“Southern Charm” star Shep Rose ran into a lot of friends at BravoCon 2022 — including a famous childhood bestie.

The 42-year-old South Carolina native was photographed with everyone from “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy to “Summer House” star Ciara Miller while at the Bravo fan fest that ran from October 14-16, and he even got a huge bear hug from Bravo host Andy Cohen.

But Rose also had an expected run-in with someone from his past – and it’s someone that Bravo fans know very well.

Shep Rose Posed With Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Teddi Mellencamp & Revealed They Were Childhood Friends

In a post shared on his Instagram stories on October 15, 2022, Rose was seen posing with Teddi Mellencamp. The 41-year-old daughter of singer John Mellencamp was cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for three seasons before being fired from the show in 2020.

In the photo, Mellencamp rocked pink hair and leaned into Rose as he snapped a selfie. The “Southern Charm” star captioned the pic with, “Ran into one of my closest and best childhood friends @teddimellencamp.”

Fans reacted in the comment section, with some saying they couldn’t believe the two Bravo stars’ childhood connection.

“Shep posted this and my mind was blown,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“It’s weird, she seems so much older than him! I know he lives like he’s 23, but still,” another added.

“To be honest, surprised she hasn’t tried to leverage that connection and moved to SC to try to become a charmer,” another wrote of Mellencamp.

Teddi Mellencamp Has Talked About Her Friendship With Shep Rose in the Past

Mellencamp actually did talk about her connection to Rose in the past. She previously told Bravo’s “The Daily Dish” that she grew up in the same town in South Carolina as Shep did.

“He was one of my best guy friends,” she said in 2018. “He’s always kind of been his same funny, goofy, honest self, and everybody loves Shep for it. So that’s really all I know of him ever since he was a kid. He’s just Shep.”

Mellencamp noted that Rose went to boarding school but her family was “always” at his family’s house and that she hung out with him when he was home. She also revealed that it was a big deal to make the guest list for Rose’s parties when they were teens.

“Like, there was a list,” she said. “You wanted to know if you could go to Shep’s party! And I remember, I don’t know, I remember a lot of Boone’s Farm. I remember a lot of fun times at Shep’s house. Every time with Shep is always a little crazy. His whole family, everybody’s great. You can’t help but laugh when you’re around the Rose family.”

That same year, Rose also confirmed his long friendship with Mellencamp. He took to Twitter to write, “Love @TeddiMellencamp! We’ve been friends since we were both externally loud and outrageous masking a storm of complicated introspection. Wait. #oldfriends. #hhi.”

