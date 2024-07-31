Former Bravo Star Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Bravo star Shirley Chung has been diagnosed with stage IV tongue cancer.

“Since last year December, I had a series of dental issues, I bit my tongue severely; I fractured my tooth and had to extract it and get an implant… we thought it was because I am a heavy teeth grinder. And I was too busy to see a EMT specialist. The end of May, ulcers erupted in my mouth and my oral surgeon discovered a hidden tumor under my tongue. A few days later, I was diagnosed, stage 4 tongue cancer, as cancer cells also spread into my lymph nodes,” Chung captioned an Instagram post on July 26.

Chung was a finalist on season 11 of “Top Chef.”

Shirley Chung Has Already Started Treatment

According to Moffitt Cancer Center, “a patient’s prognosis will depend on the stage of his or her cancer along with several other factors, including age, overall health and the specific type of cancer present.”

Although tongue cancer can affect anyone, it’s most prevalent in men over age 40 and caused by “tobacco use and excessive alcohol consumption” per Moffitt.

Chung didn’t disclose more details about the type of tongue cancer she has, other than confirming that it is stage IV and that it has affected nearby lymph nodes.

Though she admits that she was calm when her doctor told her the diagnosis, Chung broke down when discussing possible treatment plans. “All I heard was ‘option 1, surgery, 100% removal of your tongue,'” she recalled.

Instead of surgery, however, Chung traveled to Chicago for a “curated” treatment that involves chemotherapy and radiation.

“I just finished 6 weeks of Chemo (and have many more to go), going to the hospital 4 times a week for injections, it’s like a full time job. My tumor is shrinking, my speech is much better and I can eat most normal food now,” she wrote on Instagram.

Shirley Chung Received Love & Support From Friends, Colleagues & Fans

After publicly sharing her cancer diagnosis, Chung received support from some of her colleagues in the restaurant world.

“I am cheering you in Shirley! Sending you light and love. Lots of prayers to you and your family. Your health is all that matters right now. The kitchen will be there after you kick this cancers ass! Love you,” read one comment from chef Cat Cora.

“Sending you so much love. Don’t be a chef at this time. Be a person who’s cool with getting support and love. You are loved all around you. Sending you positive vibes. Very brave of you to share with us,” said chef Alex Guarnaschelli.

“SHIRLEY!!!! You are such an incredible human and I know you are a unicorn and will beat this with style and grace you are such an inspiration for so many. I love you and your chef community is here to support you,” added chef Amanda Freitag.

Chung responded to the messages in the comments section of her own post.

“I am overwhelmed with all your love and support,” she wrote. She went on to share a positive message amid her treatment.

“I Will be the unicorn. I am reading each and every one of your comments, taking everything in, thank you for sharing your stories with me, we will take on the fight together,” she said.

