‘Summer House’ Star Fuels Split Rumors After Skipping Co-Star’s Wedding in Italy

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are dealing with rampant breakup rumors three years after their wedding.

Amid ongoing Internet rumors about the “Summer House” couple’s marriage, the split buzz was further fueled when fans noticed Batula didn’t join her husband in Italy for former co-star Andrea Denver’s wedding.

But on June 11, 2024, an inside source told Us Weekly, “Kyle and Amanda are very much together.” “While Amanda was sadly not able to make it to Andrea’s wedding, they have another destination wedding in Italy this summer and they’re looking forward to spending time away together,” the insider added. “It’s killing Kyle that he can’t be with her right now as these rumors circulate.”

Another source told Page Six Cooke and Amanda Batula are “still together.” “They’re fine. People read into things on social media too much,” the insider said.

Cooke was wearing his wedding ring in videos posted to his Instagram story from Italy.

Fans Want to Know Why Amanda Batula Didn’t Go to Italy With Kyle Cooke

Denver is a close friend of the couple after appearing in three seasons of “Summer House” as both a main cast member and a guest. In 2023 he became engaged to model Lexi Sundin, he announced at BravoCon in November.

In June 2024, after Cooke posted an Instagram photo from Lake Garda in northern Italy with pals Carl Radke, Jason Cameron and the groom-to-be, fans hit the comments to ask, “Where’s Amanda ???”

“Is Amanda in Italy with you?” another wrote to Cooke.

“Where is she?” another asked.

“Meeting with the lawyer,” another commenter cracked.

Others referenced rumors swirling about the couple on social media.

“I saw a video of him that’s a little concerning,” another wrote.

Internet Sleuths Think Kyle Cooke is the Unnamed Subject of Multiple Rumors

“Summer House” fans saw Cooke and Batula’s marital problems play out during season 8. The two weren’t on the same page regarding buying a house in the suburbs or work issues at their canned beverage company, Loverboy.

In the “Summer House” season 8 episode titled “Excess Baggage,” Paige DeSorbo warned Cooke that if he didn’t change his ways, his marriage to Batula would suffer. “I don’t want to have this conversation in five years that she’s leaving you,’ DeSorbo told Cooke. “You’re starting that slippery slope. She’s gonna get so unhappy.”

In May 2024, Batula appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and admitted her husband was on her last nerve during filming in the summer of 2023. “I think with relationships and marriages, you just kind of go through the motions,” she told host Andy Cohen. “And I was having a really hard time with Kyle. I was really annoyed with him going into that summer and it shows. He was just really like, he would breathe and it bothered me.”

Batula noted that Cooke tended to spin things in his favor, such as his penchant for partying until 4 a.m.

In June 2024, more red flags were raised when a blind item sent to Deux Moi teased: “This Bravo entrepreneur turned DJ was seen getting extra close with someone who wasn’t his partner during a night out following an event for his company. Is another breakup in the cards this Summer? Maybe she has a reason to not want him out on the town until 4am.”

An Instagram video posted by @facereality16 then popped up. It featured fuzzy footage of a man who looked like Cooke cozied in a corner with a woman. The footage was allegedly taken in Charleston, S.C. the night before Cooke hosted an event for Loverboy in November 2023. The fan site noted that an onlooker alleged that Cooke made out with the woman.

@Facereality 16 later shared a DM from someone who claimed to have seen Cooke “cheersing to his upcoming divorce” while out with a group of friends that included former “Summer House” star Everett Weston.

Cooke previously admitted to cheating on Batula before they were married. In April 2024, Batula told Us Weekly that she’s constantly reminded of Cooke’s past infidelity.

“People think that I can’t let go of the cheating thing, but I get comments in DMs at least once a week reminding me that Kyle cheated on me,” she shared. “Everyone [is] rooting against us and making bets on when we’ll get divorced and how long we’ll be together and how he deserves better, or I deserve better. It’s seeing that all the time really makes you question your own relationship.”

