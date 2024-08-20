Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Says She Told RHONJ Personality Not to Join the Show

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi says she told former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Traci Lynn Johnson to not join the Bravo series.

During the August 20 episode of Bravo personalities Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Polizzi said she is friends with Johnson, who appeared as a “friend of” during the 12th season of RHONJ. According to Polizzi, Johnson asked her if she should film for RHONJ season 12.

“She asked me if she should do it. And I’m like, ‘Girl. No.’ Because Traci is just such a nice person. And I knew she wasn’t going to like it. But she tried it. And she didn’t like it. But yeah, Traci is one of my best girlfriends,” said Polizzi.

Polizzi, who is a New Jersey resident, also said she has met Teresa Giudice and her estranged sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. She said that they are both “nice.” In addition, she refused to share if she was on Giudice or Gorga’s side amid their ongoing feud.

RHONJ Alum Traci Johnson Spoke About Filming the Show’s 12th Season in 2022

Johnson spoke about her time filming RHONJ season 12 during an April 2022 interview with Us Weekly. She said she did not regret the experience, as she was able to make friends with several of her castmates.

“I got to make such amazing friends with Dolores [Catania] and [Margaret Josephs] and Jackie [Goldschneider]. And obviously, spent more time with Melissa [Gorga],” said Johnson.

Johnson also said her husband, football star, Tiki Barber, enjoyed spending time with Melissa Gorga’s husband, Joe Gorga.

“Tiki’s always happy to have more time with Joe Gorga. I mean, it’s a party when Joe Gorga is around,” said Johnson.

Johnson also discussed filming with Giudice. She said she initially felt “a little hesitant to ever really speak [her] mind to Teresa,” as she believed she “does come off very aggressive.”

“But the further along I got in filming, I realized she’s a lot of bark but not a lot of bite. And the worst she could usually do is yell at you,” continued Johnson.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Said She Is Not Interested in Joining the RHONJ Cast on Tamra Judge & Teddi Mellencamp’s Podcast

Polizzi, who began starring on “Jersey Shore” in 2009, said she is not interested in joining the RHONJ cast on the August 2024 “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast episode. She said that while she enjoys the Bravo show, she does not “like being around drama.”

“I’m like a positive person. I like getting drunk, having fun, and going to bed,” said Polizzi on the podcast episode.

In addition, she stated that she does not believe Bravo producer, Andy Cohen, would want her to film for RHONJ.

Andy Cohen Explained Why He Does Not Want Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi on RHONJ in 2023

Polizzi appeared on a January 2023 episode of Cohen’s radio show, “Andy Cohen Live.” While recording the radio show episode, Cohen acknowledged that he previously said he did not believe it would make sense for Polizzi to film for RHONJ after being a long-standing “Jersey Shore” star.

“I said, ‘I don’t see it.’ Right. I was like, ‘I don’t see it at all. Ever.’ Now here’s why I said it. I view you as like, one of the faces of MTV. And the face of ‘Jersey Shore.’ And so to me, it’s like putting Mickey Mouse in a Bugs Bunny cartoon. It’s too different. You know what I mean?” said Cohen to Polizzi.

Polizzi said she understood Cohen’s reasoning. She also clarified that she and Cohen do not have issues with each other.

“We love each other,” said Polizzi on Cohen’s radio show.

RHONJ is currently on hiatus.