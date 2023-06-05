See the Latest Photos of Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix’s Something About Her Sandwich Shop

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix’s Something About Her Sandwich shop is in its final stages. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars have worked on their joint business venture in West Hollywood for over a year and they are finally eyeing their grand opening.

In an interview with The U.S. Sun, Madix said the idea for Something About Her was “sparked” by Maloney, who had a longtime dream of opening a sandwich shop. “Honestly, I thought it sounded like a lot of fun and a really good idea, and I’m really excited about it,” Madix said. “I’m really enjoying myself doing as much as I can.”

Now, new photos reveal that Something About Her will be opening its doors very soon.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Interior Décor For Something About Her Has Been Revealed

In June 2023, new photos of Something About Her began popping up online. In Instagram photos reposted by podcast host Zack Peter, the shop’s exterior yellow and white striped awning was shown with the Something About Her sign above it.

A peek inside the eatery, which is located on Robertson Boulevard in WeHo, revealed tables paired with pillow-clad benches and padded chairs, green lattice-framed mirrors, a display of pots and ceramic pitchers, and gorgeous chandeliers. There was also framed artwork featuring various women hanging on the walls.

A fan’s TikTok video gave another good look at the outside of the sandwich shop, and other fans reacted on social media.

“It’s stunning,” wrote “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Lala Kent.

“It’s like a cute little tea house!!” another fan wrote.

“They have created a new decor; #sandwichchic 👏👏👏,” another fan chimed in.

When one fan described the look as “French Country,” another added, “I feel like the art is Munch/Dali with French cottage sophistication – whatever it is; I ♥️ it!!!”

Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix Worked With a Movie Production Designer on a ‘Timeless’ Design for Something About Her

The decor for Something About Her may not be surprising for fans who have been following the restaurant’s progress. When the duo first talked about opening a sandwich shop while filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 9, they said they were inspired by the look of Nancy Meyers films.

In a February 2023 interview on Kristen Doute’s podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” podcast, Maloney said she wanted her place to be more timeless than trendy. “It’s not trendy, it doesn’t feel like this is a trendy spot, it feels like it’s kind of been there forever in a way,” she said.

In May 2023, Maloney told the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast about her inspiration. “This whole Something About Her [concept], and the vision behind that, was wanting it to be romanticized lunch, à la rom-coms,” she said. “I want to live in a Nancy Meyers movie. So when we were talking about what this place looks like and feels like, I’m like, ‘Well, who does Nancy Meyers’ movies?’”

Maloney and Madix ultimately connected with Emmy-winning production designer Jon Hutman, who worked on several of Meyers’ films. “He’s lovely and amazing and talented and just completely gets and sees the vision,” Maloney said. She described the interior as “beautiful,” and “cozy.” “It’s almost like airy, earthy, romantic,” she said.

As for the two other important things – the menu and the exact opening date – both are still under wraps but the reeval is definitely getting close. In a TikTok video on June 1, 2023, Maloney and Madix teased: “Not sharing our menu yet, but we will have something for everyone!”

Madix also told People magazine that the sandwiches on the menu will be named after “really admirable and wonderful women both in the public eye and our personal lives.”

And for when Something About Her will actually be open for ordering, Madix teased, “I have a feeling that you will be able to do that this summer.”

