‘Southern Charm’ Alum Announces Engagement

“Southern Charm” alum Danni Baird announced she and her boyfriend of two years, Nick Volz, are engaged.

Baird shared details about her engagement in a July 10 interview with People magazine. She stated that on June 30, she and Volz, the father of her six-month-old son, Jackson Yates, took “a stroll at the Battery” following a five-hour drive South Carolina.

“I thought he just wanted to stretch his legs, but next thing I knew I turned around and he was down on one knee, telling me, ‘This is long overdue,'” said Baird.

Baird also explained she and Volz intended on having a courthouse wedding before their son’s birth. However, they were unable to do so because their child, who goes by Yates, arrived about three weeks earlier than expected.

“We were like, ‘We’ll just wait and have an actual wedding,'” said the former “Southern Charm” personality. “He wasn’t due until middle of January but I was last-minute Christmas shopping and on the way to T.J. Maxx, my water broke in the car. I was like, ‘Did I just pee my pants?’ Then it happened again, and I was like, ‘Uh, I think I might just run by the doctor real quick.'”

She also shared that she and Volz would like to get married before Yates’ first birthday in December 2024.

Danni Baird Shared Why She Loves Her Fiance

While speaking to People magazine, Baird revealed what she most appreciates about her fiance, who she describes as her “best friend.” She stated that he “is so fantastic with” their son.

“He speaks French to him and is so attentive. I’m very lucky to have an equal partner in this,” said the Bravo alum.

Baird also stated that she believes Volz is authentic, kind, and attractive.

“We had so much in common when we met — like, we both had the same Australian Shepherds, we’re both the same age, we both lived in the same cities — but we were also different enough that we balanced each other out really, really well. I just knew that he was my person,” continued Baird.

The Mother of 1 Announced Her Son’s Arrival in an April 2024 Instagram Post

Baird did not publicly announce her son’s December 2023 arrival until April 2024. The former “Southern Charm” star, who left the series in 2021, uploaded several pictures of her son in an April 2024 Instagram post.