‘Southern Charm’ Alum Announces She Is Pregnant

“Southern Charm” alum Ashley Jacobs revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

Jacobs, who stopped appearing on “Southern Charm” in 2019, shared the news with her fans in a September 30 Instagram post. The photos showed Jacobs posing with her husband, Mike Appel, and their 3-year-old son, Grayson Maxwell, on a beach in Santa Barbara, California, where they reside.

In the caption of the post, Jacobs shared that she is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. In addition, she revealed she will soon be a mother to two sons.

“5 WEEKS until we meet you, sweet baby boy!!! I’m officially outnumbered Appel party of 4 coming soon!” read the caption.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to congratulate Jacobs.

“Congratulations! Absolutely beautiful I’m so excited for you and your family! God bless you all ❤️,” wrote one commenter.

“Congratulations. You look beautiful!❤️,” added another.

“Congratulations beautiful! You are going to have so much fun with those boys!” shared a different person.

Ashley Jacobs Opened up About Her Pregnancy in an Interview Published on September 30, 2024

During an interview with People magazine, published on September 30, Jacobs shared her excitement about giving Grayson a younger brother.

“I’ve come a long way since my Southern Charm days!!! My husband, son and I are thrilled to announce that we are expecting baby boy #2 in FIVE WEEKS!!! We cannot wait for his arrival and to watch our boys grow up together. Grateful is an understatement!” said Jacobs to People magazine.

She also explained why she and her husband decided to stay in a resort in Santa Barbara with their son before they welcome their second child.

“The choice was obvious to have our babymoon in our hometown of Santa Barbara! I know people are asking, ‘Why choose to have a babymoon in the town you live in?!’ My answer is always, ‘Have you been to Santa Barbara?!’ Staying at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort is as close to paradise as you can get,” said Jacobs during the interview.

Ashley Jacobs Announced the Arrival of Her First Child in 2021

Jacobs announced the arrival of her first child in an August 2021 Instagram post. The upload featured several pictures of her son shortly after his birth.

“The happiest, most surreal, and exhausting weekend of our lives. Our baby boy is here. It’s hard to put into words how I feel because ‘in love’ feels like an understatement. God is good🙏 #AppelPartyof3,” wrote Jacobs in the caption.

Ashley Jacobs Opened up About Being a Stay-at-Home Mother

Jacobs opened up about being a stay-at-home mother in a 2022 interview with Us Weekly. She said her maternity leave as a registered nurse was not long enough. She explained that she wanted to be around for all of her son’s “precious moments.”

“I am a stay-at-home mom. I never thought I would say that,” said Jacobs with a laugh.

She also suggested that she would eventually return to her career as a nurse.

“To have a career as a registered nurse, my job is always going to be there. They’re always going to need me. But these little moments with my baby aren’t,” said Jacobs during the 2022 interview.

Ashley Jacobs Spoke About Her Time on ‘Southern Charm’ in 2022

Jacobs spoke about filming two seasons of “Southern Charm” during the 2022 Us Weekly interview. As fans are aware, Jacobs’s time on the Bravo series focused on her relationship with her now ex-boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel. Jacobs also feuded with Ravenel’s ex-girlfriend, Kathryn Dennis, who is the mother of two of his children, Kensington “Kenzie” and Saint Julien.

While speaking to Us Weekly, Jacobs said her time on the Bravo series negatively affected her mental health. Jacobs shared she does not look at social media comments written by Bravo fans as they tend to upset her. In addition, she said she has been on anxiety medication after she began starring on “Southern Charm” for three seasons.

Jacobs said, however, that she believed that her time on the series led her to having a relationship with Appel. According to People magazine, Jacobs and Appel wed in 2021 after meeting two years before.

“It’s gotten me to where I am at today. And I don’t think my husband would have fallen in love with the woman he did if I didn’t go through that,” said Jacobs to the publication.