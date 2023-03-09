‘Southern Charm’ Cast Members Have Their Own Hookup Scandal

The stars of “Southern Charm” will have their own hookup scandal when season 9 airs later this year. Days after “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval was embroiled in a cheating scandal with co-star Raquel Leviss, a source for “Southern Charm” says the upcoming season of the South Carolina-based show will reveal an unexpected relationship between Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green.

Sources told Page Six that Kroll, 35, and Green, 28, whose exes Olivia Flowers and Shep Rose are their best friends, secretly hooked up, and that after first claiming “they only made out,” it is discovered to be more as the season progresses.

Another source said the new season will be all about Green following her messy breakup from Rose during season 8. “Taylor has almost gone through the whole cast, minus Craig [Conover],” an insider noted of the newly single reality star.

A Source Said Austen Kroll & Taylor Ann Green Hooked Up Just After Taping the ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion in September 2022

Green and Rose dated for two years and split in July 2022. Two months later, Green was in tears as she confronted her ex about their relationship while filming the “Southern Charm” reunion in September 2022. The following month, she apologized to Rose during the “Southern Charm” panel at BravoCon.

“Honestly, after watching back the reunion, I just really need to get back to my roots and who I am and the person I know,” she said to Rose, per People. “I apologize for jumping down your throat. There’s a lot of love. I recognize the person sitting [here] today.”

But an insider told Entertainment Tonight that somewhere between the volatile reunion taping and the BravoCon panel, Green secretly hooked up with Rose’s close friend Kroll.

“Taylor and Austen hooked up just days after taping the reunion,” an insider said in March 2023. “They’re all just finding out about it now and it’s sending shockwaves through the cast.”

Another insider described the situation as “a betrayal on a new level,” given the fact that Green is close friends with Kroll’s former girlfriend, Flowers.

Fans reacted to the “Southern Charm” hookups in a Reddit thread, with some questioning the timing of the “Southern Charm” hookup news, given the publicity the “Vanderpump Rules” scandal is getting.

“Trying to jump on the bandwagon I think. Woo- look at us- we are scandalous too. Sketchy timing,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Jumping on the bandwagon is right,” another agreed. “They began filming quite a while ago, and it’s pissing me off they are trying to ride coattails.”

Shep Rose Previously Gave Taylor Ann Green the OK to Date One of His Other Friends From the Bravoverse

Despite the timing, Rose, 43, has never tried to hold Green back from dating within his friend group. After Green admitted that she was looking forward to meeting “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz at BravoCon, Rose even gave the okay for the two of them to get together.

“I love Thomas Schwartz — that would make me happy if she ended up with Thomas Schwartz,” he told E! News in October 2022. “My point is I’m not a jealous man. We had a great, great time. If she ends up with a very good guy that makes her happy, that would make me happy.”

As for her alleged dalliance with someone even close to him, an insider told Page Six that Rose is completely “fine” with Green and Kroll’s relationship and just wants his ex to live her best single life.

While it’s unclear if Flowers is okay with her friend’s hookup up with her ex, fans on Reddit have noticed that the two women have stopped posting on social media together.

