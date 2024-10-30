‘Southern Charm’ Fans Question Addition of Season 10 Cast Member

“Southern Charm” fans have questions about a new cast member who will appear on season 10.

On October 28, Bravo released the trailer and cast photos for the upcoming season of the long-running reality show. Fans immediately zeroed in on newcomer Salley Carson.

In the teaser, Carson, 29, revealed she had ties to Shep Rose and his ex-girlfriend Taylor Ann Green. “Taylor’s new boyfriend is my ex,” she said, referencing Green’s beau Gaston Rojas. “And, like, I slept with Shep,” she added.

Not only does Carson have links to Rose and Green, but she’s a reality TV regular. On social media, fans questioned how she managed to get cast on four reality shows on two different networks within two years.

Salley Carson Posted the ‘Southern Charm’ Cast Photo With a Cheeky Caption

Carson kicked off her reality TV resume in January 2022 when she appeared on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.” Her appearance was short-lived, as she self-eliminated ahead of the limo entrances because she was still mourning her broken engagement.

She also appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2022. Carson quit the show early on after admitting she had spent time with her ex right before leaving to shoot the ABC reality show in Mexico.

In 2024, Carson appeared on “Southern Charm” and was involved in a mini love triangle with series star Joe Bradley. After Bradley found out that Carson made out with Gaston Rojas ahead of their date, he joked to Us Weekly that her past role on “The Bachelor” should “have been the first red flag.”

On October 28, Carson posted the “Southern Charm” season 10 cast photo to Instagram. She was posed between veteran cast member Madison LeCroy and newcomer Ryan Albert in the glamorous cast pic. She captioned the post with, “4th times the charm??! ✨.”

Fans reacted in the comment section.

“Is it rude to comment, ‘started at the bottom now we here’ because it feels accurate 😂,” one follower wrote.

“Why is no one talking about Sally clearly being a super fan? Tried dating Joe Bradley and it didn’t work but now she got elevated to southern charm,” another wrote.

“Sally not working out on southern hospitality so she makes it onto southern charm. The devil works hard but an ex bachelor contestant works harder,” another chimed in.

“Her run of getting the amount of screen time she did for pre-night one bachelor drop out, the bachelor in paradise ‘Salley’s suitcase’ edit, an entire Southern Hospitality storyline to now getting a Southern Charm spot should be studied,” a fourth fan wrote on X.

Salley Carson Bought a Home in Charleston, South Carolina in 2024

Caron’s ABC bio for ‘The Bachelor” described her as a “career-focused girl” who keeps a tight circle of friends.” In addition, she was described as “religious, family-oriented and adventurous” and looking for a man who is “loyal, fun and willing to give her lots of attention,”

According to BravoTV.com, the “Southern Charm” press release described Carson as “a bubbly party girl by night and a robotics technician for surgical procedures by day.” “The debutante is gorgeous, intelligent, and independent, and she shares a curiously parallel romantic past with Taylor,” the release teases.

Carson grew up in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to Us Weekly. She attended the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, which is about two hours from Charleston.

After temporarily leaving the area, she wrote on Instagram in March 2022, “Happy to be calling SC home again.”

In February 2024, Carson posted to Instagram to reveal she bought a house in Charleston, South Carolina, where “Southern Charm” is filmed.

“Officially a Charleston homeowner!!!” she captioned a series of shots of the exterior of her new place.