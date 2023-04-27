‘Southern Charm’ Star Confirms Pregnancy With Ultrasound Photos

“Southern Charm” star Chelsea Meissner is going to be a mother. The Bravo alum, 37, confirmed she was pregnant with her first child via Instagram on April 27. She posted a video that showed several ultrasound photos. She and her partner are expecting their baby to arrive at the end of the summer.

“The circle of life is a powerful thing,” Meissner began her Instagram post.

When Tyson passed, I knew I could never love another soul nearly as much unless I had a child of my own,” she said, referring to her dog, who died in August 2022. “Now here we are with one on the way.”

“You just never know what God has in store for you,” Meissner continued. “I’m so fortunate to have strong women in my life who have paved the road for me to motherhood and lucky to have one hell of a man! Here’s to a thick girl summer.”

Meissner did not name the baby’s father. During her stint on “Southern Charm,” she dated her co-star, Austen Kroll, for a few months. She then moved on to a sailor, Volvo Ocean racer Nick Dana in 2018, per People.

The reality TV star joined “Southern Charm” during season 3 in 2016 and then left after season 6 in 2019. Before her gig on Bravo, Meissner appeared on season 24 of “Survivor” in 2012. She took third place.