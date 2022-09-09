Bravo Star Accused of Pitting Ex Against His Girlfriend

Craig Conover is at the center of drama on “Southern Charm.”

The Bravo star has been dating “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo since late 2021, but before they became exclusive, he hooked up with his ex-girlfriend, Naomie Olindo, in Las Vegas. The “Southern Charm” co-stars dated for three years before their 2017 split, according to People.

Ahead of the 8th season of “Southern Charm,” Conover opened up about shooting scenes with both his girlfriend and his ex. “Charleston is a small town,” he told Bravo Insider. “It’s an incestuous small town where no matter what’s happening, you’re always around exes. And Paige just laughed at it.”

But she hasn’t been laughing so much this season after finding out that Conover has had one-on-one hangouts with Olindo. Conover has made it seem as though Olindo wants him back, and he appeared to be jealous when she hooked up with co-star Whitney Sudler-Smith this season.

At Austen Kroll’s Friendsgiving dinner, Olindo told DeSorbo she felt like she was constantly “coming at” her. And DeSorbo asked Olindo point blank, “Do you have feelings for Craig still?” The answer was no, but some fans think Conover has been giving off a strange vibe this season as all of this plays out.

Some Viewers Think Craig Conover is Pitting Naomie Olindo & Paige DeSorbo Against One Another

In an Instagram post shared by the fan account Queens of Bravo, photos of the trio were captioned with a question about the “dynamic” between Naomie, Craig and Paige and that it’s “becoming apparent that Craig is pitting the girls against each other.”

“At times, it feels like Craig doesn’t want Naomie & Paige in the same room because he doesn’t want them speaking, period,” came the caption.

Fans agreed in the comment section. Some pointed out that Conover is “triggered” by Olindo and “freaks out” every time he sees her.

“Craig gets so nervous when Naomi speaks to Paige. Why? Hmm,” another viewer wrote.

“This Craig-Paige-Naomie dynamic … This is 1000% Craig’s fault. The narrative Paige believes is the one Craig spins to her. Naomi has zero clue what Paige has been told and Paige has no idea the truth of reality,” another wrote.

“If I’m Paige watching all this play out and seeing both sides, I’m questioning why he is SO pressed about Naomie,” another added.

Others accused Conover of “driving” a love triangle narrative for a storyline.

“I think he loves the drama and the attention and is trying to create tension between the girls,” one viewer noted.

“This feels contrived,” another agreed. “Naomi seems normal to me, Craig on the other hand seems like he’s making it a bigger deal than it is for the sake of the show. “

“I think it’s a tv show that’s edited to make us keep watching” another fan wrote.

Naomie Olindo & Paige DeSorbo Have Both Addressed the Situation

DeSorbo addressed her boyfriend’s hookup with his ex when she was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” in May 2022. “If you’re gonna hook up with your ex-girlfriend, you should do it in Vegas,” she said at the time. “I wasn’t that mad,” she added of her boyfriend’s hookup with his ex just before they made their own relationship official.

On ”Southern Charm,” DeSorbo admitted that she will never be besties with Olindo but reasoned they could be friendly.

“You are my boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend. We were never going to be best friends,” DeSorbo told Olindo. “It’s not like we were going to call each other and be like, ‘Let’s get coffee.’ But I wanted to be able to be with you in settings like this and be like, ‘Where did you get those pants?’

Olindo told Us Weekly that she thinks DeSorbo is “great,” and she blamed others for trying to pit them against one another.

“I think the world of Paige,” the “Southern Charm” star said in June 2022. “I think they seem very happy together and I am so happy for him and I was surprised to see people, like, trying to pin me in Paige against each other, because it really doesn’t have to be like that. I think that any, like, misunderstandings that you’ll see throughout the season were so unnecessary because of people in other people’s ears and stuff. I think if you just left it to me and Paige, like, we would be great friends.”

READ NEXT: The Reason Craig Conover Won’t Watch Summer House