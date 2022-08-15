Bravo Fans Blast Unexpected TV Wedding

“Southern Charm” fans are reacting to a wedding that aired on the Bravo reality show – but some wish they hadn’t saved the date.

The show’s season 8 trailer teased a wedding at the home of grand dame Patricia Altschul as her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, played a rockin’ electric guitar version of “Wedding March,” but what fans didn’t know until recently was that the wedding was for two dogs.

Turns out Shep Rose’s dog, Lil Craig, finally made an honest Pomeranian out of Altschul‘s pampered pup, Peaches, in the episode”Holy Mutt-Rimoney,” which was filmed in November 2021.

To make things even more complicated, embattled exes Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll were the maid of honor and best man for the nuptials, which prompted plenty of jokes about the two of them being on an altar together.

But because the doggie wedding took up the entire episode, some fans hit social media to question what is going on with the Bravo reality show.

Southern Charms Fans Slammed the Dog Wedding Episode

“Southern Charm” was on an extended hiatus after season 7, and some fans now think they know why. In a Reddit thread titled, “We’re doing dog weddings in the heart of the season?” a fan asked, “Seriously? This season needs SPICE. Also the promo was total clickbait — the wedding was for dogs.”

“They’re out of storyline,” another Redditor wrote.

“That moment when you realize you’re a fifty-four-year-old man playing bad electric guitar at Mother’s dog’s wedding. Bruh,” a third viewer added.

“You know you’re really not ‘part of the show’ when the dog Craig has more airtime than Leva or Venita,” another chimed in.

“Patricia has to stay relevant and have an event where she can impart her rich old lady wisdom, even though dog weddings are very not relevant,” added another viewer.

Others couldn’t believe the dog wedding took up the whole episode.

“With all due respect to Little Craig and Peaches, I wasn’t expecting the dog wedding to take up the ENTIRE episode #SouthernCharm,” one fan wrote.

“Idk what’s worse. The fact that they filmed this dog wedding for hours or that we’re sat in our homes watching it for an hour,” another added.

“The cast is attending a dog wedding while the viewers are attending the funeral of #SouthernCharm,” another fan wrote of the long-running reality show.

Although fans complained about the premise, it was for a good cause. On August 11, 2022, Altschul posted to Instagram for any fans who wanted to send a gift to the newlywed couple. “In Lieu of expensive presents from Pucci please make donations to @southern_pet_sanctuary … a most worthy organization with all funds going to animal rescue,” the socialite wrote.

Fans Probably Won’t See a Real Southern Charm Wedding This Season

A few Southern Charmers are in serious relationships, and one of them is even engaged. Following her split from Kroll, LeCroy got engaged to new love Brett Randle last fall. But fans hoping to see that wedding play out on TV may be disappointed.

LeCroy previously told fans during an Instagram Live that her fiancé won’t appear on “Southern Charm.”

“I hate to say that. But you know, it’s just not his thing,” she told fans earlier this year, per Reality Blurb. “And not only that, but I want this to work. I think that keeping that private was the best decision that I made. I love him so much, and I hate that if people were mean to him, I would go bats*** crazy. So we’re just going to avoid that and keep our love to ourselves. And not have the input of all the haters on there telling me what to do in my relationship.”

As for her upcoming wedding, LeCroy told E! News that it will take place in November 2022 and it will be small.

“I’m only having 30 people,” the South Carolina salon owner teased. “It is [a] destination [wedding], and my fiancé is one of eight, so it’s pretty much his family and my family and that’s about it. Very intimate.”

LeCroy also told Us Weekly that because her wedding is going to be super small, she’s “not going to be able to invite the whole cast, unfortunately.”

