‘Southern Charm’ Star Resigns From Show Ahead of Season 10

Jarrett “JT” Thomas has resigned from “Southern Charm.”

Weeks before the 10th season of the Bravo reality show was set to premiere on Bravo, Thomas posted a shocking announcement about his status on the series.

“It comes with a heavy heart to share that I have resigned from Southern Charm,” he wrote. “Yesterday informed Bravo that I will not be participating in the 2-3 remaining green room interviews remaining before [the season ] airs 12/5 . I’ve done about 9 thus far leading up to today and that I no longer wish to participate in any ways moving forward with the show.”

“I will leave it at that for now while I work on next steps to recover both physically and mentally from what has been an extremely challenging and exhausting year,” Thomas added.

Thomas was a cast member on the 9th season of “Southern Charm” and filmed as a full cast for season 10.

In addition to Thomas, the 10th season of “Southern Charm” will feature Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Madison LeCroy, Austen Kroll, Leva Bonaparte, Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green, Rodrigo Reyes, Patricia Altschul, and Whitney Sudler-Smith. Newcomers include Salley Carson, Molly O’Connell, and Ryan Albert.

JT’s Season 10 Storyline Involves His Friendship With Venita Aspen

When the “Southern Charm” season 10 trailer was released by Bravo on October 28, Thomas was front and center. His close close relationship with co-star Venita Aspen was teased.

In the clip, the longtime cast member admitted she was attracted to Thomas, flooring fans. In a scene from the upcoming season, Thomas says to Aspen, “An I extremely attracted to you? Yes.”

He then asks her, “Are we on the same page?”

“Mmmhmm,“ Aspen replies.

In season 9, Thomas professed his love for co-star Taylor Ann Green, while Aspen was dating a musician named Manny. According to People magazine, a press release for “Southern Charm” season 10 revealed that Aspen broke up with her Manny sometime last year. “Venita realizes that she and JT have an undeniable attraction and connection that goes deeper than most,” the synopsis continues. “Venita turns out to be [JT’s] constant and offers a shoulder to lean on as he tries to mend friendships.”

Filming wrapped months ago and in November 2024 Thomas went Instagram official with a new girlfriend, Ali Pereless. He captioned teh photo with,”Long overdue 💟 #itscomplicated.”