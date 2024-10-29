‘Southern Charm’ Fans Stunned by Potential Romance Teased in Season 10 Trailer

“Southern Charm” fans reacted to the season 10 trailer released by Bravo that teased an unexpected connection between two cast members.

In the clip released on October 28, longtime cast member Venita Aspen admitted she was attracted to co-star Jarrett “JT” Thomas. It was a reveal that many fans did not see coming.

In a scene from the upcoming season, Thomas says to Aspen, “An I extremely attracted to you? Yes. Are we on the same page?”

“Mmm hmm,“ Aspen replied as she took a sip from a wine glass.

In addition to Aspen and Thomas, the 10th season of “Southern Charm” will feature Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Leva Bonaparte, Taylor Ann Green, Rodrigo Reyes, Patricia Altschul, and Whitney Sudler-Smith. Newcomers include Salley Carson, Molly O’Connell, and Ryan Albert.

Fans Reacted to JT & Venita’s Unexpected Scene

Aspen was dating a musician named Manny during season 9 of “Southern Charm.” In November 2023, she appeared on the “Watch What Happens Live Aftershow,” where she revealed she had been dating Manny for a year and a half after knowing him as a friend for years.

“We’ve talked about the engagement, but I’m a stickler and very Type A, so I want it to look a certain kind of way. And he’s like, ‘Oh, we can get engaged tomorrow and I’m like, ‘No, plan it!'” she said, per BravoTV.com. “But the plan is that [he] is my forever, so [I’m] keeping my fingers crossed,” she added.

According to People magazine, a press release for “Southern Charm” season 10 reveals that Aspen broke up with Manny “last year.”

“Venita realizes that she and JT have an undeniable attraction and connection that goes deeper than most,” the synopsis continues. “Venita turns out to be [JT’s] constant and offers a shoulder to lean on as he tries to mend friendships. “

While the connection between Aspen and Thomas could just be a close friendship, “Southern Charm” fans were floored by the trailer.

“Woahhh JT and Venita were not on my bingo card! I’m shookth! “ one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Not Venita and jt! 😩,” another wrote.

“Does JT get this girl this season,” another fan wondered.

“There is no way that Venita is into JT 😂,” another chimed in.

“It’s giving grasping for a storyline,” another wrote.

“I didn’t even realize she broke up with Manny,” another viewer added.

To make things even more confusing, the @realmomsofbravo Instagram account posted a screenshot of a woman alleging that she was dating Thomas while he was filming “Southern Charm.” The mystery woman vowed the “truth will come out” and described the romance with Aspen as a “fake love triangle.”

Another Romance Was Highlighted in the ‘Southern Charm’ Trailer

Play

In addition to the spark between Aspen and Thomas, veteran cast member Rose was also bitten by the love bug. Two years after his messy split from Taylor Ann Green, Rose admitted in the trailer that he was “in love” with someone new. Later footage showed that his girlfriend was former Miss Bahamas Sienna Evans.

“She’s like, a big fan of ‘Southern Charm,'” LeCroy said of Evans in the clip. “Southern Charm” grande dame Patricia Altschul seemingly joked that Evans was a “stalker.”

LeCroy later speculated that Evans was “not into” Rose. Sudler-Smith called Rose “delusional” for thinking the beauty queen was really interested in him.

Internet sleuths on the @queensofbravo and other fan accounts figured out Evans was Rose’s mystery woman as far back as August 2023.

The status of Rose’s relationship with Evans is unclear as he is known for his commitment issues.

In February 2024, the “Southern Charm” star told the “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany” podcast that he was “low-key thinking about popping the question” to Green before their messy split in July 2022.

