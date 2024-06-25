‘Southern Charm’ Star Announces New Family Member

A “Southern Charm” star has expanded her family in the most adorable way.

In June 2024, Madison LeCroy shared photos of a new shih tzu puppy that she has welcomed into her home. The white pup appeared in multiple photos and videos on the Bravo star’s Instagram page, but there was just one problem: LeCroy (and her family) couldn’t come up with a name for their new “baby.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Madison LeCroy Is Having Trouble Deciding Between Three Names For Her New Puppy

LeCroy lives with her husband, Brett Randle, and 11-year-old son Hudson in Charleston, South Carolina. She debuted her family’s new puppy in a series of posts to her Instagram story. In one post, LeCroy described her new addition as so “stinkin’ cute,” and added, “I love her so much.”

LeCroy also shared, “I want to name her Karen, but open to suggestions.” The hairdresser posted a poll for fans with the names Karen, Betsy, Hazel, and Birdie to choose from.

In another video, she sat on the couch with her son and husband and told fans, “We’re having trouble picking out a name.”

While she called out “Karen,” Hudson said, “Betsy, Betsy, Betsy!”

“I want Hazel,” he added. “I want hazelnut. ‘Cause she’s nuts!”

“She acts like a Karen,” LeCroy said in another video. “The reason I don’t want to do Hazel is because that’s my grandmother’s name. I don’t know, what if we have a daughter one day and we want to throw that in there. So that’s why I don’t want to do that. Betsy’s cute. But she is a Karen.”

LeCroy explained that when she was driving the dog gave her a side-eye every time she hit a bump in the road.

“Why is it so hard?” she asked about the name selection. “Thank God I have my kids’ names figured out because a dog name I didn’t see in my future. I think it’s Karen.”

When some fans took issue with the name Karen, LeCroy wrote, “I could name her fluffy & people would have something to say 😂.”

Madison LeCroy’s Next New Addition May Be a Baby

LeCroy has talked about plans to have a baby with Randle, whom she married in 2022. The baby plans were even mentioned during the 9th season of “Southern Charm.”

According to BravoTV.com, in episode 15 of the 9th season, LeCroy, 33, talked about having a second child. “I’m a little freaked out about having another baby,” she admitted. “Selfishly, I don’t want to, like, do all that. But it’s definitely worth it. It’s just hard at the beginning.”

She later confided in pal Patricia Altschul, saying, “Maybe it’s time I have a baby. I’m only getting older, and I think it might be time…I’m scared.”

“Who knows? It could take years for me to get pregnant,” she added, “I haven’t tried, ever really.”

LeCroy had her first child with her ex-husband Josh Hughes. During an October 2023 interview with Us Weekly, she said she is “excited” to have children with Randle. But she also admitted that after suffering a pelvic fracture the first time around, she is apprehensive about giving birth.

“I am still nervous,” she said. “That’s something that I’ll just have to wing it and just pray for the best.”

LeCroy added that she would have a scheduled cesarean section for her second baby. “With a tummy tuck on the side,” she cracked.

