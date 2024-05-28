Fans Have Questions About Patricia Altschul’s Photo of ‘Southern Charm’ Men

Patricia Altschul posted a photo of the “men” of “Southern Charm,” and fans had questions about it. In May 2024, the South Carolina grand dame shared a panoramic Instagram post of the male members of the Bravo reality show.

The group posed on Altschul’s living room sofa wearing formal suits. The camera panned to “Southern Charm” veterans Craig Conover, Whitney Sudler Smith, and Austen Kroll. Altschul’s pal Ryan Albert sat on the end of the sofa, while Shep Rose sat on a chair.

“Southern Charm has the best-looking men on Bravo,” Altschul captioned the post.

The official “Southern Charm” season 10 cast has not been confirmed by Bravo. The ninth season of the show featured Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Madison LeCroy, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Venita Aspen, Rodrigo Reyes, Jarrett “JT” Thomas, and Leva Bonaparte.

Fans Wonder if Ryan Albert Will Be a Cast Member on ‘Southern Charm’

Several fans questioned Altschul’s caption and the inclusion of Ryan Albert in the post about “Southern Charm” men.

“Who’s the guy between Austin and Shep? A newby?” one Instagram commenter asked.

“We need answers 😂,” another wrote.

Some speculated Albert was Taylor Ann Green’s new boyfriend.

But another noted, “Definitely not Taylor’s boyfriend. He’s tagged at the bottom. I’m assuming he’s a new cast member.”

Others wrote, “I think its Eddie’s husband.”

“Eddie” refers to Altschul’s longtime friend, Dr. Eddie Irions, who made a cameo on the season 6 premiere of the Bravo reality show in 2019, per a recap blogger Martha Sorren. Irions married Ryan Albert in 2021 and Martha Stewart Weddings magazine posted a feature on their wedding.

Even before Altschul shared the post of the “best looking” Bravo men, speculation that Albert has joined the cast of “Southern Charm” was running rampant.

Albert has been spending a lot of time with the “Southern Charm” cast, most notably Altschul and Madison LeCroy, whom he posed with on his Instagram story.

In April, Albert posted an Instagram story photo taken at Altschul’s 83rd birthday party. The event appeared to be filmed for “Southern Charm.” The @queensofbravoplus Instagram account shared a screenshot of Albert’s post.

@Queensofbravo and other fan accounts named Albert as a possible “Southern Charm” season 10 newcomer along with Molly O’Connell and Salley Carson.

People magazine has confirmed Carson’s spot on the show, but not Albert or O’Connell. But LeCroy previously told Page Six there would be some “new, fresh faces” on the cast, including several of her friends. “I think everybody’s gonna love them, and yeah, I’m excited to be able to have some more people in my corner,” she teased.

Craig Conover Said the ‘Southern Charm’ Boys Are in ‘An Interesting Spot’ This Season

The “Southern Charm” season 9 reunion left things in limbo for some male cast members. Rose revealed he planned to make some life changes after binge-drinking at BravoCon, although he stopped short of completely cutting out alcohol.

“I think the boys are in an interesting spot, especially me and Shep,” Conover told Us Weekly in May 2024. “You saw a portion of a much longer conversation. [There’s] not enough time in an episode. Shep and I — we’ve kept things surface level [since the reunion].”

Conover shared that he had a lot to get off his chest regarding Rose. He also noted that cast members easily come and go on the show. “It’s not like a baseball contract. If you showed up, they’d be like, ‘Hey what are you doing here?’” he said. “I think last season was so good because, obviously, you still have to have some structure to make a show, but they kind of just showed up and started filming.”

Conover also weighed in on rumors about season 10, although he later deleted what he wrote. On May 7, the @QueensofBravo fan account teased a series of “Southern Charm” spoilers that read: “There’s tension between Austen & Craig. It may involve Paige [DeSorbo]. Craig had a ‘meltdown’ Saturday (unsure if related, Taylor may or may not be OUT. Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas, who now has a GF, is coming for Madison’s husband, Brett [Randle].”

In a screenshot shared by @CommentsbyBravo, Conover reportedly wrote, “None of this is true.”

