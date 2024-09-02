‘Southern Charm’ Star Announces Engagement to Longtime Love

“Southern Charm” star Rodrigo Reyes is engaged.

The South Carolina based interior designer proposed to his boyfriend Tyler Dugas during a vacation in Santorini, Greece, he shared on his Instagram story in late August 2024. Reyes posted a photo of himself and his longtime love with a group of friends.

“Across the globe, amongst our closest friends…” he captioned the photo. He then shared a closeup from the shot of him kissing Dugas on the back of the neck, with the caption, “He said yes.” The proposal took place outdoors at PK Cocktail Bar at the Ipapantis Hotel Atlantis, per photos Reyes shared on social media.

Rodrigo Reyes & Tyler Dugas Celebrated 9 Years Together in July

The engagement news came days after Dugas posted an Instagram birthday tribute to Reyes and touted their long relationship. “40 trips around the ☀️and 9 of them together. Here’s to many more!” he wrote.

On July 4, 2024, Reyes posted a slideshow to Instagram in honor of his many years with Dugas. “9 Years of Chaos: the musical” he captioned photos of the two together. Some of the photos were from a wedding and included fellow “Southern Charm” stars Madison LeCroy and Taylor Ann Green.

In a 2023 interview with GLAAD, Reyes revealed that he met Dugas through his ex-girlfriend. “I met her now husband’s best friend and then we started dating long distance and eventually I moved here to be with him,” he explained.

He also said that Charleston, where “Southern Charm” is filmed, is “a very accepting, open place” when it comes to the LGBTQ community.

Rodrigo Reyes’ Status for ‘Southern Charm’ Season 10 Is Unclear

Reyes is a longtime friend of the “Southern Charm” cast. He was named a main cast member during season 9 of the Bravo reality show. While the cast for season 10 of “Southern Charm” has not been officially confirmed by Bravo, Just Jared reported that Reyes was seen with several veteran cast members in social media photos in the spring of 2024. The outlet predicted Reyes is “likely returning” to the show for season 10 as the cast was filming during that time.

In November 2023, Reyes told Deadline about his history with the “Southern Charm” friend group. “When I first moved into Charleston, Shep [Rose] was one of my first friends that I made well before the show because we met through mutual friends,” he said. “I met Austen [Kroll] because he’s really good friends with some of my closest friends. Charleston is very small and if you live downtown, you basically know everyone’s business, and everyone knows each other for the most part.”

Of his eventual role on “Southern Charm,” he said, “I am happy to be a part of it. I’ve known everyone for so long, so it’s been comfortable to slide into reality TV.”

For his debut season as a main cast member, Reyes’ Bravo bio read: “Rodrigo is an interior designer in a long-term relationship with his boyfriend, Tyler. He has been friends with the Charmers for many years and helps to keep them grounded.”

In an interview with Hollywood Life, Reyes also shared that “everyone loves Tyler.” “When he can, he makes it there [on the show],” Reyes said of his beau, who works as a doctor of physical therapy. “He’s also there to give some advice to Craig [Conover],” Reyes added.

READ NEXT: Bravo Star Shares Photo From Secret Wedding