PHOTOS: ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion Looks Released

The reunion for season 8 of “Southern Charm” has been filmed and now Bravo has shared with fans a glimpse of the cast members’ reunion looks.

According to the photos shared on social media, Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Venita Aspen, Naomie Olindo, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Madison LeCroy, Leva Bonaparte and Kathryn Dennis were the cast members in attendance at the reunion and fans had a lot to say about their looks.

Here are the season 8 reunion looks:

After the photos began circulating online, a few cast members shared more details on their looks, with LeCroy linking her sequined maxi dress on Instagram. Dennis’ dress appeared to be from The Showroom Nashville while Green got her bright pink gown at The Showroom Charleston.

Fans Shared Their Reactions to the Cast Members’ Looks on Social Media

Fans took to Twitter, Instagram and Reddit to discuss the cast members’ looks for the reunion, with some clear favorites emerging while other looks were panned. Dennis and Green’s looks received high praise from many fans, with someone writing, “Taylor looks stunning.” Another wrote, “Kathryn and Taylor are my faves.” Someone commented, “I like Kathryn’s and Taylor’s dresses the best as well. I hate to say it, but I think Austen looks the best out of the guys.”

One person commented, “YES! Kathryn finally embracing her red hair.” Another wrote, “This might be Kathryn’s best reunion look.” Someone said, “Is there a color she can’t pull off?! That green looks amazing on her.” One person wrote, “Omg TAYLOR” with flame and heart-eye emojis. Another added, “Taylor looks BOMB, literal goddess.” One person said, “Taylor is a smoke show!!!”

The most widely criticized looks seemed to be LeCroy’s and Rose’s, with one person saying, “Don’t know why Madison is serving us from behind, there doesn’t seem to be any back details of interest on her dress.” Another commented, “She looks terrifying.” Someone wrote, “Madison looks awful.” Another said, “Only one who doesn’t look good honestly is Madison.”

Someone else said, “Everyone looks good except Shep who looks like a sloppy dork.” Another agreed, “Shep isn’t wearing anything special for this; It looks like he pulled this out of his closet.”

Conover Teased Some Drama on Andy Cohen’s Instagram Stories When the Reunion Filmed

Reunion host Andy Cohen dropped a few hints about how the reunion was going when it was filmed on September 13.

He shared an Instagram Story during a break in which Conover was telling him that he thought things were about to “ignite.” Cohen then said he thought he was “roasting” Kroll a lot during the reunion.

After the reunion looks dropped, Conover posted a quick video showing highlights of the cast members filming the reunion and captioned it, “Tell me about your feelings. #southerncharm #reunion #bravo #sewingdownsouth #tv.” The video showed Conover having fun with his male co-stars and Dennis and another clip showed him sitting in Cohen’s chair reading his prompts and questions.

