‘Southern Charm’ Couple Has Split

A couple featured on “Southern Charm” have split after two years of dating.

According to People, Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green have broken up.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shep Rose & Taylor Ann Green Have Split Following His ‘Real Issue With Monogamy & Refused to Commit to Taylor’

The couple are featured on the show which is currently airing and their big storyline is a pregnancy scare and Green’s doubts that Rose will commit to her.

According to a source who spoke to the outlet, that’s exactly why the pair went their separate ways, citing Rose’s ‘disinterest in being faithful.’

“Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit to Taylor, telling her that he doesn’t want to be with just one person and change his lifestyle,” a source told People.

A separate source confirmed the split and said, “She’s incredibly hurt, but she knows that she deserves a guy who will fight for her, not one who is so selfish. He’ll regret this.”

Green Wondered if Rose Would Step up & Do the ‘Rightful Steps’ if She Had Been Pregnant: ‘Don’t Know How Much He Would Step up to the Bat’

On a recent episode of “Southern Charm,” the couple sat down to discuss how Rose reacted to a recent pregnancy scare.

“You’re gonna high five to my pain and misery?” Green asked Rose, who had been vocal about being relieved there was not a child on the way. “You didn’t even ask how I felt. You just thought, like, ‘Oh, no, there was a scare. What am I gonna do?’ Like, you haven’t ever really said, ‘If you things were to ever happen, you can trust in me.’ ”

Rose has over the seasons been adamant about not wanting to settle down and Green was the first serious relationship Rose has had since filming began.

“If I was pregnant, I would want the rightful steps to be taken, which would be marriage,” Green said in her on-screen confessional. “But I don’t know how much he would step up to the bat, which is really s—ty.”

Rose replied to her concerns by saying, “The minute you tell me I need to do something a certain way, I will do the exact opposite … but I want you.”

Neither Rose nor Green have posted about the break-up yet and both are currently still following each other on social media.

Madison LeCroy & Venita Aspen Predicted the Downfall of the Relationship

While speaking with Us Weekly on July 13, “Southern Charm” castmate Venita Aspen said she didn’t see the pair ever getting married.

“I think that the unfortunate thing with them is that Taylor loves Shep more than Shep loves Taylor. And like, you should never be with a man that doesn’t love you as much as you love him.”

Madison LeCroy, who previously dated Rose’s friend, said that Rose has “made it very clear” that he’s not the commitment type while speaking to the outlet alongside Aspen.

“I mean, at least he’s open and honest about it,” LeCroy told the outlet. “But you can’t expect a guy like that to now wanna, like, go get married.”

