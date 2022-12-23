‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star’s Daughter Just Says No to Santa: PHOTOS

Stassi Schroeder’s daughter went to see Santa Claus, but she wasn’t thrilled to meet him – at all. The 1-year-old daughter of the former “Vanderpump Rules” star went through the motions for the holiday tradition, and the result was a hilarious family photo that had Santa taking a back seat on his own turf.

Stassi Schroeder’s Daughter Didn’t Want to Meet Santa Claus

Hartford Charlie Rose is the first child of Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark. The little girl was born in January 2021.

In a video shared to Schroeder’s Instagram story in December 2022, Hartford was dressed in a knit white and red-trimmed Christmas dress as the family got ready for a photo op with Santa Claus.

“Are you excited to meet Santa? Are you excited to meet him?” Schroeder asked her daughter. Hartford rubbed her eyes and yawned as she replied, “No…. no.”

A later look at the completed family Christmas photo showed Santa Claus posing behind the family as they sat on his oversized red velvet chair. In another pic, Clark sat next to Santa in the chair as a screaming Hartford turned away from the jolly old man.

“Only Hartford could get Santa to move,” one fan commented of the photo of the character posing behind the family as they took over his chair.

Santa Claus Isn’t the Only Christmas Character Hartford Dissed

In addition to Santa, Hartford wanted nothing to do with the famous character from Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” On her Instagram story, Schroeder shared a video of Hartford avoiding the Christmas character “The Grinch” as her dad sat by him on a bench.

“She said ‘nope,’” Schroeder captioned the clip of her toddler sitting on the other end of the bench, as far away as she could from the furry, green-costumed character, with her dad safely in between them.

In a more festive moment, during an episode of “The Good, The Bad, The Baby” podcast, Schroeder revealed that Hartford recently came home with her first-ever homemade Christmas ornament. After noting that she hadn’t expected such a milestone until her daughter was in preschool or kindergarten, Schroeder revealed that the crafting session took place when Hartford went on a play date with a group of friends at the park.

“It had macaroni noodles all around it and she colored them and in the center of it was a photo of her,” Schroeder said of the ornament. The former Bravo star added that the ornament was hung on Hartford’s own personal Christmas tree and not the main tree in the living room of her Hollywood Hills, California home.

Schroeder’s main tree features ornaments with special meaning. According to Life & Style, when she was pregnant with Hartford in 2020, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star showed off her collection of vintage Christmas ornaments that were passed down to her from her grandmother. “My grandma made all of these ornaments. Shout out to my [family] for letting me be the granddaughter who got to inherit them,“ she told fans at the time. “I’m one of those people who hoards meaningful Christmas ornaments.”

