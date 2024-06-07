Stassi Schroeder Announces Death of Her Family Member

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder announced the death of her stepfather, Eric Wyland.

In three separate Instagram Stories, uploaded on June 7, Schroeder shared that her mother, Dayna Schroeder Wyland’s husband had passed away. The first Instagram Story featured four photos of Eric Wyland holding her and her husband, Beau Clark’s daughter, Hartford, 3, and son, Messer, 5 months.

“25 years with the best stepdad I could’ve hoped for. He was that one family member you always wanted around. It truly feels like an end of an era,” wrote the mother of two.

The following photo showed Eric Wyland looking at a smiling Schroeder as she held Messer.

“One of our last photos together. My face says it all,” captioned Schroeder.

The final Instagram Story consisted of a video that showed Schroeder’s late stepfather preparing to call Santa Claus to convince Hartford to behave.

“You want to her to do what? Listen to mom and dad? Okay I’ll tell her. Okay, don’t make threats it’s all good,” said Schroeder’s stepfather with his phone to his ear.

After Hartford inquired why Eric Wyland was on the phone, he replied that Santa “heard [her] screaming.”



“He called me to make sure that you don’t,” said Eric Wyland to Hartford in the video.

“Calling Santa to scare Hartford into behaving,” read the post’s caption.

Stassi Schroeder’s Younger Brother Posted a Tribute to His Late Father on Instagram

Dayna Schroeder Wyland and Eric Wyland’s son, Nikolai, 19, shared a tribute to his late father on Instagram. As “Vanderpump Rules” fans are aware, Nikolai appeared on several seasons of the Bravo series.

The June 7 Instagram post featured several pictures of Eric Wyland. The first image showed him sitting on a beach. In the following image, Nikolai’s father put his arm around his son’s shoulder. Other photos showed Eric Wyland spending time with his wife, holding Hartford, and flashing a peace sign. Nikolai also included a picture of his father in a hospital bed.

“To the strongest man I’ve ever met in my life. Dad, you were my world. Thank you for absolutely everything you’ve done for me and I’m glad I got to spend every last moment with you. You truly are the best father anyone could ever ask for. Thank you for everything. Rest in peace best friend❤️,” read the caption of the post.

Schroeder took to the post’s comments section, writing, “There are no words to describe just how special he was.”

Schroeder’s former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Kristen Doute also commented on the post.

“🙏🏽🤍✨,” shared Doute.

Stassi Schroeder Mentioned That Her Family Members Had Health Issues on a May 2024 Episode of Her Podcast

During the May 15 episode of her podcast, “Stassi,” Schroeder mentioned that her family members had some health issues. She also stated that her and Clark’s dog, Refund, was not in the best health.

“There has been so many health things that have been going on with family members. And my dog Refund,” said Schroeder.

She stated that she was upset about the situation. In addition, she said the weather was negatively affecting her mood.

“The sun hasn’t come out. It’s like one of those days — like the day is wanting you to be depressed. It’s, like, that type of weather — it’s testing you. My strength is being tested,” said Schroeder.